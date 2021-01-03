BERGEN COUNTY JANUARY DRIVE-THRU COVID TESTING DATES by

Friday, January 01 2021 @ 05:15 PM EST

Posted in News & Views

Partnership between the County of Bergen and Bergen New Bridge Medical Center offers drive-thru COVID-19 nasal swab rapid testing at Bergen Community College

(Paramus, N.J.) – The County of Bergen, in collaboration with Bergen New Bridge Medical Center announce January 2021 dates for drive-thru COVID-19 rapid testing at Bergen Community College, 400 Paramus Rd, Paramus, N.J.

The program will offer antigen nasal swab rapid COVID-19 tests on the following days below for the month of January:

Dates and Times

Monday, January 4

9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Wednesday, January 6

9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Thursday, January 7

9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Saturday, January 9

9 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Monday, January 11

9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Wednesday, January 13

9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Thursday, January 14

9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Tuesday, January 19

9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Thursday January 21

9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Saturday, January 23

9 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Monday, January 25

9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Wednesday, January 27

9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Thursday, January 28

9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Testing is available to all county residents at no out-of-pocket cost, regardless of health insurance status. Residents must schedule their test through an online portal which can be reached at www.BergenCOVIDTesting.com. Please note residents must bring their mobile device for check-in. Identification is necessary so please bring ANY ONE OF THE FOLLOWING: your driver’s license/ID card, social security card, passport, or birth certificate. Proof of Bergen County residency or proof of employment that you work for one of the 70 municipalities or are employed by a Bergen County public school is required so please bring your driver’s license, utility bill, employee work ID or paystub. If you have health insurance, please bring your with you.

