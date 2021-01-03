ShopRite Joins Partnership to Distribute COVID-19 Vaccine by

Wednesday, December 23 2020 @ 05:18 PM EST

Posted in News & Views

Keasbey, NJ (December 22, 2020) – ShopRite today announced it has joined a partnership with the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and Centers for Disease Control (CDC) to ensure Americans have access to the COVID-19 vaccine once it becomes available.

The Pharmacy Partnership Strategy for COVID-19 Vaccination Program will provide COVID-19 vaccine coverage to pharmacies across the United States, including select ShopRite pharmacies. Under the federal program, HHS and CDC will work with select ShopRite Pharmacy locations to increase access to COVID-19 vaccines in the communities that ShopRite stores serve.

“We’re proud to take part in this groundbreaking public health campaign, which could significantly reduce the spread of COVID-19,” said Jeffrey Mondelli, RPh, Vice President of Pharmacy, Health & Beauty at Wakefern Food Corp., the logistics, distribution and merchandising arm for ShopRite stores. “The federal program is aiming to mass immunize the population throughout the spring of 2021, and our pharmacists are up to the challenge and ready to help our communities.”

Under the federal pharmacy program, select ShopRite Pharmacy stores will soon have the opportunity to further support the critical effort to help stop the spread of COVID-19 by providing increased access to COVID-19 vaccines. ShopRite Pharmacy is also working closely with state and local jurisdictions to participate in earlier phases of the campaign that aim to reach priority populations, including healthcare workers, long-term care facility residents and frontline workers.

With supermarkets throughout the Northeast – many of which are in densely populated areas – ShopRite has been working through the pandemic to ensure that communities have access to fresh foods and necessities. ShopRite stores have adopted recommended safety precautions to keep its associates and shoppers safe, including mask mandates, plexiglass panels, temperature checks and limitations on the number of customers in-store.

“We are proud to partner with the CDC and HHS to offer the vaccine to our shoppers at our participating ShopRite Pharmacy locations once it is available,” added Mondelli. “By working with these federal agencies and a network of pharmacy partners, we can help rapidly expand access to COVID-19 vaccines in the neighborhoods served by our ShopRite Pharmacy stores. This is the next step in helping to revitalize our communities.”

The vaccine will be available at select ShopRite Pharmacy locations. Information on pharmacies that will distribute the vaccine will be provided at a later date.

About ShopRite

Advertisement