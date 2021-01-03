DISTRIBUTION OF MODERNA VACCINE TO BERGEN COUNTY HEALTHCARE WORKERS BEGINS MONDAY by

Sunday, December 27 2020 @ 05:32 PM EST

Posted in News & Views

Category 1A healthcare workers can register at www.BergenCOVIDvaccine.com

HACKENSACK, N.J. – County Executive Jim Tedesco announces that the County of Bergen in partnership with Bergen New Bridge Medical Center have received 1000 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine and will begin distribution to Bergen County category 1A healthcare workers on Monday, December 28.

Under CDC and State health guidelines, the Moderna doses will serve Bergen County category 1A healthcare workers who have not been vaccinated for COVID-19 through their employer or the federal Pharmacy Partnership for Long Term Care (LTC) Program administered through CVS and Walgreens. Eligible category 1A healthcare workers must live in Bergen County or work in a Bergen County category 1A healthcare facility.

The County will administer the Moderna COVID-19 vaccinations at the Bergen New Bridge Medical Center campus, Annex Alternate Care Facility located at 230 East Ridgewood Avenue, Paramus, NJ 07652. The Annex has the capacity to handle over 300 vaccinations per day, which qualifies as a “large” Point of Dispensing (POD) location for the State of New Jersey. Bergen New Bridge Medical Center recently received designation from the New Jersey State Department of Health as one of the first Moderna vaccine “initial distribution points.”

“It is essential that those on the frontlines in our fight against the virus receive the vaccine as fast as humanly possible,” said Bergen County Executive Tedesco. “With the arrival of Moderna’s vaccine, we now have the ability to provide protection to more of Bergen County’s critical healthcare workforce through a partnership between the County and Bergen New Bridge Medical Center.”

“We are proud to partner with our County Executive and the County of Bergen to provide a vaccination program for healthcare employees and, as vaccine distribution rolls out, to our communities,” said Bergen New Bridge President Deborah Visconi. “Vaccination is a critical component to protecting our communities, particularly those that have been most impacted by COVID-19, while giving us a path out of this pandemic.”

“The availability of this vaccine is a game changer. This roll out is going to generate a lot of excitement and interest,” said Freeholder Chairwoman Mary Amoroso. “We are doing everything we can to get this out as quickly and safely as possible. We appreciate the public’s patience and understanding.”

Eligible category 1A healthcare workers may register for a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine appointment at www.BergenCOVIDVaccine.com. Professional license, employer ID or a paystub showing employment by a category 1A healthcare facility must be presented on arrival. Appointments will be at offered at varying times including weekends to accommodate the schedules of category 1A healthcare workers.

Category 1A healthcare workers include any paid or unpaid person working or volunteering in a “healthcare setting” who may have direct or indirect contact with infectious persons or materials. Classification for category 1A healthcare workers include doctors, nurses, pharmacists, dentists, any other licensed or registered health professionals, staff in areas of facility management, security, food services, environmental services, administrative services, human resources, reception, language services, information technology, laboratory, other support areas, community health workers/promoters, doulas, health educators, public health professionals, trainees, students, volunteers, essential caregivers, vaccinating site staff, contractors, emergency medical services (EMS), paramedics, funeral staff, mortuary staff, and autopsy workers.

COVID-19 vaccines will continue to be rolled out in phases and the County of Bergen in partnership with Bergen New Bridge Medical Center will continue to work closely with federal, state, and local partners. The County and Bergen New Bridge anticipate the Annex Alternate Care Facility will be able to accommodate the 1B category of essential workers before moving to the 1C category of adults 65+ with high-risk medical conditions. Bergen County will receive notification from the NJ Department of health upon moving from category 1A to category 1B.

Advertisement