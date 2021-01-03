BERKELEY COLLEGE VICE PRESIDENT, CAREER SERVICES, TEACHES HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS THE BENEFITS OF CREATING A LINKEDIN PROFILE by

Tuesday, December 29 2020 @ 05:35 PM EST

Posted in News & Views

“LinkedIn is the beginning of the networking process and ideally students should start using it in high school and enhance their profiles as their education progresses,” said Soricelli. “Most of the time students come to Berkeley College with no idea how to use LinkedIn. In fact, only 9% of high school students use LinkedIn, but it’s a great way for students to stand out from their peers and set themselves up for career success.”

Soricelli is a LinkedIn expert, with more than 27,000 connections. As the Vice President overseeing Career Services at Berkeley College, LinkedIn is integrated into the department’s strategy for job placement of students and alumni. All Berkeley College alumni are encouraged to utilize LinkedIn to network with employers and other alumni because professional networking is an important component of obtaining a job.

High School Students Can Benefit from LinkedIn Profiles

Soricelli recently hosted a virtual LinkedIn workshop for more than 20 high school students who attend the NEST+m School on the Lower East Side of Manhattan via Zoom on December 16, 2020. The LinkedIn expert shared tips for setting up a LinkedIn profile and described some of the benefits for setting up a profile as a high school student. College admissions representatives, professors, and scholarship search committees are all likely to use LinkedIn. High school students can utilize the platform to network with professional or academic connections, and find internships or jobs.

As the world continues to operate in a remote environment as a result of the global COVID-19 pandemic, Soricelli notes that it is important to help students explore new ways for building professional connections. “LinkedIn has become a more prevalent and useful resource due to remote learning. We want to help high school students who might be struggling in a remote environment to connect them with college recruiters and potential employers. With the lack of in-person contact, LinkedIn is an extra way to keep students connected,” said Soricelli.

About Berkeley College

Berkeley College, founded in 1931, is a career-focused institution accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education that offers students Master’s, Bachelor’s, and Associate’s degree and Certificate programs in more than 20 career fields. The College also offers continuing education programs to enhance career credentials.

Berkeley College has campuses in Newark, Paramus, Woodbridge and Woodland Park, NJ, as well as in Midtown Manhattan and White Plains, NY, with more than 4,900 students enrolled. In addition, Berkeley College Online® serves a global population. U.S. News & World Report has named Berkeley College among the Best Colleges for Online Bachelor’s Programs and among the Best Online Bachelor’s Programs for Veterans, for seven consecutive years. The website address is www.BerkeleyCollege.edu

The mission of Berkeley College is to empower students to achieve lifelong success in dynamic careers.

Photo Caption: During a virtual LinkedIn workshop via Zoom for more than 20 high school students who attend the NEST+m School in New York City hosted by Amy Soricelli, Berkeley College Vice President, Career Services, students learned the benefits of creating a LinkedIn profile.

Advertisement