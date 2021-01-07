Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Thursday, January 07 2021
Thursday, January 07 2021 @ 11:37 PM EST
Valley Expands Pediatric GI Team in Affiliation with Mount Sinai Health System

Services Now Include Same-Day Appointments
RIDGEWOOD, NJ, January 5, 2021 — Valley Health System is pleased to welcome Lauren Jarchin-Dankner, MD, to its Pediatric Gastroenterology and Nutrition Service, which is offered in affiliation with Mount Sinai Health System.

Dr. Jarchin-Dankner joins Keith J. Benkov, MD, Associate Professor, Division of Pediatric Gastroenterology at Mount Sinai Kravis Children’s Hospital and the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai (ISMMS); Nanci S. Pittman, MD, Assistant Professor, Division of Pediatric Gastroenterology at Mount Sinai Kravis Children’s Hospital; Diana Volpert, MD, Clinical Assistant Professor of Pediatrics ISMMS and J. Antonio Quiros, MD, Associate Chair, Children’s Services, Valley Medical Group, and Clinical Professor of Pediatrics and faculty at Mount Sinai Kravis Children’s Hospital and ISMMS.

Dr. Jarchin-Dankner, who also serves as Clinical Instructor in Pediatrics, ISMMS, attended medical school at SUNY Upstate Medical University, Syracuse; completed an internship and residency in general pediatrics at Cohen Children’s Medical Center, Northwell Health System, Manhasset, NY; and a fellowship in Pediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition at Mount Sinai Kravis Children’s Hospital.   She has additional specialized training in the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease, having worked at the world-renowned Mount Sinai IBD Center under the mentorship of Marla Dubinsky, MD.

“While our program focuses on advanced, evidence-based clinical services, we never forget that treating GI issues in children requires compassion and sensitivity,” said Dr. Quiros. “We take the time to listen to you, understand your child's needs, and deliver care that's child-friendly and family-centered.”

Valley’s pediatric gastroenterology specialists see patients at 140 E. Ridgewood Ave, Paramus, and 135 N. Kinderkamack Rd., Montvale. Same-day appointments are available to accommodate patients who have acute issues and need immediate care. To make an appointment with a Valley pediatric gastroenterologist, please call 201-389-0815.

