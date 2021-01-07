Girl Scouts of Northern New Jersey Launches 2021 Girl Scout Cookie Season by

Thursday, January 07 2021 @ 09:51 AM EST

Posted in News & Views

Girl Scouts will begin taking cookie orders for eight varieties of Girl Scout Cookies through Jan. 31, which sell for $5 or $6 per package. This year, girls will be using new tools to run their cookie businesses that will support virtual and drive-through cookie booths.

Girls can set up their cookie businesses online and use email marketing to reach customers to sell the sweet treats. The Girl Scout Cookie Program helps young female entrepreneurs get a taste of what it takes to be successful—teamwork, planning, and a positive outlook—and helps them fund their new adventures. The program teaches girls about entrepreneurship as they have fun learning essential skills like money management, public speaking, and decision making. Proceeds from each and every purchase stays local to power amazing experiences and leadership opportunities for girls.

“Girls love to set up their own cookies businesses and participate in the iconic Girl Scout Cookie Program. This year will be no different except that they will be using new tools that will enable them to participate, earn proceeds to fund their trips, activities and service projects,” said Betty A. Garger, President and Chief Executive Officer of Girl Scouts of Northern New Jersey, noting that girls will also be learning new skills and the importance of thinking in new ways and adapting to adversity.

In addition to proceeds, girls can also earn rewards including recognition items and credit toward their summer day camp experience.

Girl Scout Cookies can only be purchased from a registered Girl Scout for the first portion of the program. But stay tuned to www.gsnnj.org in February to order cookies from many of our Girl Scout troops! To find Girl Scouts selling cookies near you, visit www.girlscoutcookies.org or use the official Girl Scout Cookie Finder app, free on iOS and Android devices.

For more information about Girl Scouts of Northern New Jersey, call (973) 248-8200 or visit www.gsnnj.org.

Girl Scouts is the premier leadership development program for girls. In Girl Scouts, girls discover themselves, connect with others, and take action to create positive change in their own communities.

Advertisement