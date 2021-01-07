Advanced DRI Announces Merger with Fairfield, N.J.’s A. Molly Company by

Thursday, January 07 2021 @ 09:53 AM EST

Posted in News & Views

Hudson Valley Restoration Company Expands Regional Footprint with Merger

NEW HAMPTON, NY (Jan 5, 2021) – Advanced DRI, formerly Hudson Valley DKI, announced today a merger with A. Molly Company, a full-service environmental, construction and restoration firm serving customers in the state of New Jersey. Together, Advanced DRI, based in New Hampton, N.Y., and A. Molly Company will operate under the parent company, Advanced Disaster Recovery Inc., while continuing to provide customers with the same level of high-quality service under their current names.

“Customers of both Advanced DRI and A. Molly Company can expect to receive the same exceptional and prompt service for which they are known, backed by the same team of experienced, certified technicians,” said Greg Boatwright, CEO of Advanced Disaster Recovery Inc. “The merger provides the size and scale to support our customers, especially the larger, multi-location commercial customers, and further our position as the premier restoration company in the northeast region.”

Advanced DRI has remained committed to delivering exceptional emergency and disaster-recovery services throughout the Hudson Valley region for more than 40 years. Earlier this month, the company announced its rebranding campaign, including a new name (formerly Hudson Valley DKI), solidifying the company’s commitment to delivering exceptional emergency and disaster-recovery services in the Hudson Valley, Catskills, northern New Jersey and eastern Pennsylvania.

Advanced DRI provides emergency recovery services for wind, fire, smoke and water damage; catastrophe response; contents restoration; environmental issues; mold remediation; healthcare and environmental services; flooding repair; and construction services.

“The joint efforts of Advanced DRI and A. Molly Company form an exceptional foundation upon which our company can continue to grow and expand. Each of the two companies has developed an outstanding reputation in their regional markets, and upholds similar values and high standards to provide top-notch service and customer satisfaction,” said Advanced DRI President Angelo Ferrante. “While working under one parent company, Advanced DRI and A. Molly will continue to deliver the same exceptional response times and high-quality work that each is known for. We hope that this is the first step toward the creation of a strong network of reliable service providers throughout New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Connecticut.”

A. Molly Company was founded in 1999 and has become a trusted and well-respected business in the Fairfield, N.J. market. Services available include water damage restoration; mold, asbestos and lead removal; fire and smoke restoration; wind damage; biohazard and trauma cleanup; rebuild and restoration; cleaning services; and inspection services.

“A. Molly has long been recognized for its dedication to building and maintaining relationships with the companies and individuals we serve, and exceeding industry standards. Our customers can rest assured that we will continue to provide that same level of 24/7 service backed by the same great team of professionals,” said David Schlosser, Founder of A. Molly Company. “This is an exciting next chapter for our A. Molly family, and I look forward to working with the Advanced DRI team to serve more customers in farther regions with the support and resources from Advanced Disaster Recovery Inc.”

The merger is a result of Advanced Disaster Recovery Inc.’s recent partnership with Brookstone Partners, a private equity firm based in Manhattan. With assistance from Brookstone Partners, Advanced Disaster Recovery Inc. has built an investment platform to continue its expansion into new markets.

“We are excited to work with Advanced Disaster Recovery Inc. and grow the company’s market share through strategic acquisitions in the Northeast,” said Michael Toporek, Founder and Managing General Partner at Brookstone Partners. “Together, Advanced DRI and A. Molly Company will continue to provide their respective customers unmatched service with rapid response times, and the united entity will be stronger than ever.”

About A. Molly Company Environmental & Restoration Services

A. Molly Company is a full-service environmental, construction and restoration firm serving New Jersey.

Established originally as an environmental firm, A. Molly was primarily conducting lead-based paint abatement. An array of residential construction services has since been added, which has expanded offerings to include complete emergency restoration services and full remodeling and reconstruction. For more information, visit amollycompany.com.

About Advanced Disaster Recovery Inc.

Serving the Hudson Valley for more than 40 years, Advanced Disaster Recovery Inc.’s experts are highly trained and certified in the latest home restoration and remediation techniques and technology. The company, which has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau, serves Orange, Sullivan, Rockland, Ulster, Dutchess and Putnam counties in New York; Bergen, Passaic and Sussex counties in New Jersey; and Pike County in Pennsylvania. It provides free estimates and directly bills services to insurance companies. To learn more, call (845) 294-8919 or visit advanceddri.com.

