HOBOKEN’S LUXURY RENTAL 7 SEVENTY HOUSE ENDS 2020 ON A HIGH NOTE

Wednesday, January 06 2021 @ 10:00 AM EST

HOBOKEN, NJ – Hoboken’s 7 Seventy House has entered 2021 on a high note, drawing near the notable mark of 90% leased, according to developer Bijou Properties and partner Intercontinental Real Estate Corporation.

The 14-story ultra-luxe building proved itself resilient to the unique challenges of 2020 by offering the exact kind of upscale apartments, world-class amenities and abundance of outdoor spaces that greatly fit the needs of today’s renting public.

Its ability to sustain high velocity throughout a turbulent year was fueled in large measure by a proactive approach formulated by the development team and a creative leasing program implemented by The Marketing Directors, the building’s exclusive marketing and leasing agent, to counteract obstacles created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

During government mandated shutdown for much of the spring and early summer, 7 Seventy House met the rising demand for larger homes in high-end buildings by offering prospects one-on-one interactive virtual tours of the fully-furnished model apartments and comprehensive amenity package. The widely popular digital program also included an initiative to raise funds for charitable organizations providing critical community support and relief. The development team donated $7.70 for every online presentation to one of two non-profit organizations. Once restrictions were lifted, the leasing team conducted on-site appointments and tours responsibly and safely, leading to another noticeable uptick in activity at the 424-home building.

“To say the 2020 apartment market was unusual would be an understatement,” says Jaqueline Urgo, President of The Marketing Directors. “The needs of renters changed dramatically, and apartment developers and owners were required to use new strategies and approaches to meet those needs. With a resourceful leasing plan that showcased it roomy floorplans and complete lifestyle, no building was better suited to accommodate prospects than 7 Seventy House.

“The building itself is perfectly designed for today’s new normal. Its location away from the crowds and congestion is a welcomed alternative to typical city living. Large homes are ideal for remote work and private amenities include plentiful outdoor areas, coworking spaces and fitness centers and lounges. What’s more, these newly-built apartments provide peace of mind to those renters who appreciate the fact they are the first residents to live in their home. These advantageous are reflected in the impressive leasing numbers recorded despite difficulties created by the pandemic.”

Offering a mix of expansive studio, one-, two and three-bedroom homes, 7 Seventy House has had broad appeal to those who are opting for an upgraded lifestyle. The building has drawn both local renters looking to move up from smaller, older brownstone apartments and New York City residents who want affordable luxury and still maintain a manageable commute. The renter profile at 7 Seventy House is diverse, with single-professionals, couples and young families choosing to call the building home.

Dave Morrissey is one of many parents with children moving to 7 Seventy House. He was lured to a two-bedroom home at the building by its stylish and contemporary apartments with Manhattan views and amenities, both of which prove critical to his new work-from home routine. Its proximity to parks and the Monroe Center also played a large role.

“When I set out to look for a new apartment in September, I knew that I would be working a lot from home so I wanted one that fit my needs and allowed me to feel good about the amount of time I would be here,” he says. “I was looking for a building that was new, modern, and with lots of amenities, not just for me, but my children. Not going to New York City to work every day, I needed a place that was reflective of my personality. The apartment has great light, high ceilings and the views of Manhattan make me feel at home. The adaptable amenities make for a very flexible work from home situation which allows me to have options.”

Jan A., a former resident of Tribeca, is a former New York City renter who landed at 7 Seventy House after fleeing the hustle and bustle of city living for a better lifestyle on the New Jersey Gold Coast.

“I am working from home now and wanted a two-bedroom home so I could have an office,” she says. “I also wanted to get a car which is very difficult and expensive to do in Manhattan. Hoboken seemed like the perfect mix of a city vibe, but with more space and room and ability to get around. Everything at 7 Seventy House is beautiful. From walking into the lobby with the inviting scents, chic furniture and friendly staff to the apartment layouts with stunning views of the NYC skyline. In terms of amenities, you can find anything you need.”

Located at 770 Jackson Street on Hoboken’s more tranquil western edge, the building boasts a suburban/urban environment that is incredibly unique to the Hudson County market.

Right outside the doors of 7 Seventy House is a two-acre park built and donated to the city by the development team. The public open space boasts a plaza with step seating and a tilted lawn panel, expansive open areas to accommodate vendors and seasonal markets, a children’s playground, a one-acre green space designed for active and passive recreation uses and a state-of-the-art 6,835 square-foot community gymnasium.

The 7th and Jackson Park is a perfect complement to the in-building amenities at 7 Seventy House, all of which are open under mandated social distancing guidelines. The five-star facilities include a penthouse pool and roof deck with lounge seating, expansive amenity deck with BBQ stations, multiple outdoor gardens, bocce ball court, state-of-the-art multi-level gym, playroom, game room, indoor bike storage, on-site dog park, dog grooming room, alcove with coworking lounge and coffee station and a conference room with access to an outdoor lounge with a fire pit. The amenity spaces are strategically located on multiple floors with views including the Manhattan skyline.

Beyond the private amenities, 7 Seventy House offers services that include a 24-hour attended lobby and Hello Alfred concierge service. There is also approximately 24,000 square feet of ground floor retail space that will serve residents and the Hoboken community.

Apartments feature open floor plans with red oak engineered wood floors and expansive windows that bathe the homes in natural light. Kitchens boast Quartz countertops, white ceramic tile backsplashes, custom cabinetry, and a premium GE stainless-steel appliance package, with in residence Bosch washer and dryers. Luxury baths are outfitted with grey mineral stone tile and Kohler fixtures. Monthly rents start from the $2,300s, with incentives that include up to three months free rent.

Situated just steps from the 9th Street Light Rail Station, 7 Seventy House blends an upscale living experience with the convenience of quick access throughout New Jersey’s Hudson River “Gold Coast,” including Hoboken’s PATH, New Jersey Transit and Ferry terminals with service to Manhattan. Closer to home, there is a wide range of services and cultural attractions available in the Monroe Center, the premier arts and business community in Hoboken, which boasts artist studios, children’s activities, fitness facilities, eateries and much more.

For additional information on 7 Seventy House, please visit the building’s website at www.7SeventyHouse.com or call 201-795-0770.

About Bijou Properties

Founded in 1999 in Hoboken, N.J., Bijou Properties is an award-winning owner, operator, and developer of the highest quality green development along the Hudson waterfront. A recognized leader in sustainable development, Bijou Properties created New Jersey’s first LEED gold residential high-rise, first LEED platinum mid-rise, and first Passive House multi-family building. A developer that prides itself on building livable neighborhoods, projects have included new parks and pedestrian plazas, a public gymnasium, charter school, non-profit theater space, and unique commercial tenants including a rock-climbing gym, independent bookstore and culinary studio.

About Intercontinental Real Estate Corporation

Intercontinental Real Estate Corporation is an SEC Registered Investment Adviser with decades long experience in real estate investment, finance, development, construction management and asset management. Since 1959, Intercontinental and its affiliates have managed, developed, or owned collectively over $14 billion in real estate property. Today, Intercontinental manages a real estate portfolio of approximately $10 billion for its clients. The Intercontinental portfolio is diversified both by robust property mix and by geography. Fund strategies actively seek opportunities to invest in both Core and Core-Plus properties, as well as in Value-Add operating properties and development projects.

About The Marketing Directors

