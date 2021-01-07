Select ShopRite Pharmacies Distributing COVID-19 Vaccines to Healthcare Workers
Keasbey, NJ (January 4, 2021) – ShopRite announced today that 39 select pharmacies in New Jersey are set to administer COVID-19 vaccines to healthcare workers as part of its partnership with the state of New Jersey, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
ShopRite pharmacies are following the federal government’s distribution schedule, and are taking a phased approach to the vaccine’s distribution, focusing on those individuals at highest risk of exposure. In this first phase, persons working in the healthcare profession are prioritized to receive the vaccine.
“We are excited to be part of the initial stages of this unprecedented public health campaign as we begin vaccinating healthcare workers who are on the front lines in the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Jeffrey Mondelli, RPh, Vice President of Pharmacy, Health & Beauty at Wakefern Food Corp., the logistics, distribution and merchandising arm for ShopRite stores.
Mondelli noted that the store locations were chosen in coordination with the New Jersey State Department of Health. “We stand ready to serve and will continue to provide increased access to this life-saving vaccine as new expanded eligibility guidelines are released by the CDC.”
For those eligible, vaccinations are available by appointment only, while supplies last.
For more information on eligibility or to make an appointment, visit vaccines.shoprite.com or download the ShopRite Pharmacy mobile app and use the online scheduler. Due to demand, appointment availability may be limited.
Currently, vaccines are not available for the general public. However, ShopRite anticipates expanding access to the vaccine as soon as the government enters the next phase of the vaccine’s distribution.
As part of its partnership with the federal government, ShopRite pharmacies have received an initial shipment of the Moderna vaccine – which requires two inoculations. Those who have specific questions or concerns about the vaccine should consult with their physician or healthcare provider. There is no charge to receive the vaccination.
A list of participating ShopRite pharmacies distributing COVID-19 vaccines to healthcare personnel can be found at vaccines.shoprite.com and are listed below.
Select ShopRite pharmacies in New Jersey that are providing vaccinations to health care workers:
ShopRite Pharmacy of Absecon
ShopRite Pharmacy of Berlin
ShopRite Pharmacy of Bernardsville
ShopRite Pharmacy of Byram
ShopRite Pharmacy of Chews Landing
ShopRite Pharmacy of Clark
ShopRite Pharmacy of Clinton
ShopRite Pharmacy of East Brunswick
ShopRite Pharmacy of Elizabeth
ShopRite Pharmacy of Englewood
ShopRite Pharmacy of Flanders
ShopRite Pharmacy of Glassboro
ShopRite Pharmacy of Greater Morristown
ShopRite Pharmacy of Greenwich
ShopRite Pharmacy of Hamilton Marketplace
ShopRite Pharmacy of Hazlet
ShopRite Pharmacy of Hillsborough
ShopRite Pharmacy of Hunterdon
ShopRite Pharmacy of Lincoln Park
ShopRite Pharmacy of Little Falls
ShopRite Pharmacy of Livingston
ShopRite Pharmacy of Marlboro
ShopRite Pharmacy of Marmora
ShopRite Pharmacy of Medford
ShopRite Pharmacy of Millville
ShopRite Pharmacy of Mullica Hill
ShopRite Pharmacy of Newark
ShopRite Pharmacy of Newton
ShopRite Pharmacy of Pennington
ShopRite Pharmacy of Rio Grande
ShopRite Pharmacy of Rochelle Park
ShopRite Pharmacy of Somers Point
ShopRite Pharmacy of Spotswood
ShopRite Pharmacy of Union Mill Road
ShopRite Pharmacy of Upper Deerfield
ShopRite Pharmacy of Washington
ShopRite Pharmacy of West Milford
ShopRite Pharmacy of Manahawkin
ShopRite Pharmacy of Fischer Boulevard
About ShopRiteShopRite is the registered trademark of Wakefern Food Corp., a retailer-owned cooperative based in Keasbey, NJ, and the largest supermarket cooperative in the United States. With nearly 280 ShopRite supermarkets located throughout New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Delaware and Maryland, ShopRite serves millions of customers each week. Through its ShopRite Partners In Caring program, ShopRite is dedicated to fighting hunger in the communities it serves. Since the program began in 1999, ShopRite Partners In Caring has donated nearly $50 million to food banks that support more than 2,200 worthy charities. As a title sponsor of the ShopRite LPGA Classic Presented by Acer, ShopRite has donated $34 million to local organizations, hospitals and community groups. For more information, please visit www.shoprite.com.
