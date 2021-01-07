Select ShopRite Pharmacies Distributing COVID-19 Vaccines to Healthcare Workers by

Tuesday, January 05 2021 @ 10:04 AM EST

Posted in News & Views

Keasbey, NJ (January 4, 2021) – ShopRite announced today that 39 select pharmacies in New Jersey are set to administer COVID-19 vaccines to healthcare workers as part of its partnership with the state of New Jersey, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

ShopRite pharmacies are following the federal government’s distribution schedule, and are taking a phased approach to the vaccine’s distribution, focusing on those individuals at highest risk of exposure. In this first phase, persons working in the healthcare profession are prioritized to receive the vaccine.

“We are excited to be part of the initial stages of this unprecedented public health campaign as we begin vaccinating healthcare workers who are on the front lines in the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Jeffrey Mondelli, RPh, Vice President of Pharmacy, Health & Beauty at Wakefern Food Corp., the logistics, distribution and merchandising arm for ShopRite stores.

Mondelli noted that the store locations were chosen in coordination with the New Jersey State Department of Health. “We stand ready to serve and will continue to provide increased access to this life-saving vaccine as new expanded eligibility guidelines are released by the CDC.”

For those eligible, vaccinations are available by appointment only, while supplies last.

For more information on eligibility or to make an appointment, visit vaccines.shoprite.com or download the ShopRite Pharmacy mobile app and use the online scheduler. Due to demand, appointment availability may be limited.

Currently, vaccines are not available for the general public. However, ShopRite anticipates expanding access to the vaccine as soon as the government enters the next phase of the vaccine’s distribution.

As part of its partnership with the federal government, ShopRite pharmacies have received an initial shipment of the Moderna vaccine – which requires two inoculations. Those who have specific questions or concerns about the vaccine should consult with their physician or healthcare provider. There is no charge to receive the vaccination.

A list of participating ShopRite pharmacies distributing COVID-19 vaccines to healthcare personnel can be found at vaccines.shoprite.com and are listed below.

Select ShopRite pharmacies in New Jersey that are providing vaccinations to health care workers:

ShopRite Pharmacy of Absecon

ShopRite Pharmacy of Berlin

ShopRite Pharmacy of Bernardsville

ShopRite Pharmacy of Byram

ShopRite Pharmacy of Chews Landing

ShopRite Pharmacy of Clark

ShopRite Pharmacy of Clinton

ShopRite Pharmacy of East Brunswick

ShopRite Pharmacy of Elizabeth

ShopRite Pharmacy of Englewood

ShopRite Pharmacy of Flanders

ShopRite Pharmacy of Glassboro

ShopRite Pharmacy of Greater Morristown

ShopRite Pharmacy of Greenwich

ShopRite Pharmacy of Hamilton Marketplace

ShopRite Pharmacy of Hazlet

ShopRite Pharmacy of Hillsborough

ShopRite Pharmacy of Hunterdon

ShopRite Pharmacy of Lincoln Park

ShopRite Pharmacy of Little Falls

ShopRite Pharmacy of Livingston

ShopRite Pharmacy of Marlboro

ShopRite Pharmacy of Marmora

ShopRite Pharmacy of Medford

ShopRite Pharmacy of Millville

ShopRite Pharmacy of Mullica Hill

ShopRite Pharmacy of Newark

ShopRite Pharmacy of Newton

ShopRite Pharmacy of Pennington

ShopRite Pharmacy of Rio Grande

ShopRite Pharmacy of Rochelle Park

ShopRite Pharmacy of Somers Point

ShopRite Pharmacy of Spotswood

ShopRite Pharmacy of Union Mill Road

ShopRite Pharmacy of Upper Deerfield

ShopRite Pharmacy of Washington

ShopRite Pharmacy of West Milford

ShopRite Pharmacy of Manahawkin

ShopRite Pharmacy of Fischer Boulevard

About ShopRite

Advertisement