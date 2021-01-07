BERKELEY COLLEGE STARTS THE WINTER SEMESTER REMOTELY AND OFFERS STUDENTS by

A VARIETY OF ACADEMIC AND CAREER-FOCUSED SUPPORT SERVICES

Hybrid Option Scheduled to Begin in February 2021

The winter 2021 semester at Berkeley College begins on January 4, 2021. Courses will be conducted remotely for the entire month of January, with hybrid classes scheduled to resume at the Newark, Woodland Park, Woodbridge, and Midtown Manhattan campuses on February 1, 2021.

All students are required to complete a COVID-19 Training Course virtually. The Paramus and White Plains campuses will continue to operate remotely for the full winter 2021 semester. Students have the option of taking hybrid courses at any of Berkeley College’s campuses.

The full range of student support services and resources are available online, including the Library, Academic Advisement, Office of Career Services, Student Development and Campus Life, Office of Disability Services, Center for Academic Success and the Office of Military and Veterans Affairs.

Examples of the resources available to students in a remote environment include career-focused programs. In 2020, the Berkeley College Office of Career Services offered more than 150 free programs and events online, including hybrid and virtual career fairs, internship workshops and webinars with employers and students, interview and resume preparation sessions, networking events, LinkedIn workshops, and seminars on how to work in a remote environment. Students and alumni progress along their chosen career paths through placement opportunities in virtual internships and professional employment.

For more information on the variety of events and programs offered at Berkeley College in 2020, see the Berkeley College Year in Review.

January Events for Prospective Students

A number of virtual informational events will be hosted in January for prospective students and transfer students on a range of topics, including the Berkeley College Honors program, healthcare, national security, criminal justice and legal studies, and disability services. For more information on these events, visit: Berkeley College Announces January 2021 Events. To register for the Information Session about the Legal and Justice Studies and National Security programs on January 13 at 6 p.m. click here and for the Berkeley College Honors Program on January 14 event here.

Berkeley College celebrates its 90th anniversary in 2021. The theme commemorating this milestone is “Empowering Lives for 90 Years!” Visit the 90th Anniversary webpage for more information.

