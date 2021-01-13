Building Video Games and Learning to Code? by

Code Ninjas Debuts in Ramsey to Teach Kids Coding in a Cool Way

New Code Ninjas Center Opens, Offering Kids Coding and STEM Learning in Bergen County

RAMSEY, N.J. (December 30, 2020) – Say the words “video game” and your kids are bound to stop and listen. The local owner of a new Code Ninjas, a learning center that recently opened at 171 Lake Street, know that video games aren’t only fun, but educational. Code Ninjas will serve the local area by teaching children computer coding and problem-solving skills while having fun building video games.

The Ramsey location is owned and operated by local entrepreneur Manpreet Tyagi. After working in the investment management industry, starting her own food business, and being a stay-at-home mom, Tyagi is ready to pursue a career where she can help kids learn and grow. Her kids were interested in coding and Tyagi was introduced to Code Ninjas when she signed them up for a camp. Immediately, she saw the value in what Code Ninjas has to offer and was ready to jump on the opportunity to bring this to the community.

“My kids came home from the Code Ninjas camp excited and ready for more,” said Tyagi. “It was such a positive and engaging experience, which told me Code Ninjas was onto something and I wanted to be part of it. Each session is fun and interactive, but also teaches kids valuable skills, which is why I’m excited to bring Code Ninjas to the community.”

To ensure the health and safety of everyone, Code Ninjas Ramsey is taking extra precautions by practicing the following protocol:

Mandatory mask wearing for all

Regular washing and sanitizing of hands

At least seven feet between each desk to ensure social distancing

Regular wiping of surfaces and all devices

Utilizing MEDIFYAIR medical-grade air purifiers throughout the center

Performing temperature checks

Maintaining a limited student capacity

Ramsey area children ages 5-14 can look forward to visiting the new Code Ninjas center to learn how to code in a fun, safe, and social learning environment where game building is celebrated, and STEM is cool. Everything about Code Ninjas is built around fun, which keeps kids coming back. But the center also provides the results that parents are looking for, as their children gain coding and problem-solving skills they’ll need for the jobs of the future.

Code Ninjas accomplishes this with a robust, game-based curriculum made up of nine belts, just like martial arts. The curriculum is self-paced, but not self-taught; kids get immediate guidance and encouragement from Code Sensei’s, college students majoring in Computer Science. The program keeps kids motivated with little wins along the way, and “Belt-Up” celebrations where they receive color-coded wristbands to mark their graduation to the next level. By the time a child finishes the program, they will publish an app in an app store.

Code Ninjas Ramsey is currently enrolling into their Create Belt Curriculum Program (Ages 7-14) and Junior Program (Ages 5-7), which are both flexible drop-off’s during the weekday and weekend, all at parents’ convenience. They are also taking reservations for private events and birthday parties.

For more information about the Ramsey Code Ninjas location, please call 201-402-2601 or visit www.codeninjas.com/nj-ramsey.

