Hackensack University Medical Center’s Heart & Vascular Hospital Welcomes Two Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialists by

Monday, January 11 2021 @ 04:28 PM EST

Posted in News & Views

Before joining HUMC Cardiovascular Partners, Dr. Elmann and Dr. Ng were attending cardiothoracic surgeons at Hackensack University Medical Center and practiced as part of Cardiac Surgery Group, P.A.

Dr. Elmann has been in practice for more than 20 years. He received his medical degree from New York Medical College in Valhalla, New York, where he also completed his residency training. Dr. Elmann then completed a three-year fellowship in cardiothoracic surgery at SUNY Health Science Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Dr. Ng has been in practice for more than 30 years. He received his medical degree from Albert Einstein College of Medicine in Bronx, New York. Dr. Ng then completed his residency training in general surgery at Yale New Haven Hospital in New Haven, Connecticut, and his residency training in thoracic surgery at University of Chicago Hospitals in Chicago, Illinois.

“With the addition of Dr. Elmann and Dr. Ng to our Heart & Vascular Hospital, Hackensack University Medical Center has created an exceptional group of surgeons — and without question, our patients are the winners,” said Robert C. Garrett, CEO of Hackensack Meridian Health.

“We are thrilled to have Dr. Elmann and Dr. Ng, two of the region’s most esteemed cardiothoracic surgery specialists, join our already-phenomenal team,” said Mark D. Sparta, FACHE, president and chief hospital executive at Hackensack University Medical Center and executive vice president of Population Health at Hackensack Meridian Health.

“Dr. Elmann and Dr. Ng are the perfect additions to our multidisciplinary team which works collaboratively to deliver the right care approach for each patient, resulting in world class outcomes,” said Joseph E. Parrillo, M.D., chair of the Heart and Vascular Hospital at Hackensack Meridian Health Hackensack University Medical Center and chair of the Department of Cardiology at the Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine at Seton Hall University.

To refer a patient or schedule an appointment, call HUMC Cardiovascular Partners at 551-996-1333.

