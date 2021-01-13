Bergen County Says Goodbye to Freeholders and Hello to Commissioners by

Friday, January 08 2021 @ 04:30 PM EST

Posted in News & Views

As New Jersey let go of the term “Freeholder” Bergen County embraced change

HACKENSACK- Bergen County officials last night swore in incumbent Joan Voss (D-Fort Lee) and former Ridgewood Mayor Ramon Hache (D-Ridgewood) for their fourth and first terms at the Board of Commissioners reorganization meeting on WebEx last night. The two won approximately 60% of the votes during the 2020 presidential election. Hache takes the seat that once belonged to David Ganz (D-Fair Lawn), who finished his sixth and final term at the end of 2020.

“Truly honored to have been sworn in tonight as Bergen County Commissioner by Governor Phil Murphy. I am very excited to join a great team and to continue and build upon the tremendous work they have done for the residents of Bergen County,” said Commissioner Ramon Hache. “Congratulations to the new Board of Commissioners Chairman Steve Tanelli, Vice Chairwoman Tracy Zur and Chair Pro Tempore Joan Voss.”

In addition, last night the Board chose their 2021 leadership as Steven Tanelli (D-North Arlington), Tracy Silna Zur (D-Franklin Lakes), and Joan Voss (D-Fort Lee) to serve as Chairman, Vice-Chairwoman, and Chair Pro Tempore respectively.

"I am honored to be chosen by my colleagues to be the first chairman of the Bergen County Board of County Commissioners,” said Commissioner Steven Tanelli. “I look forward to working together with the County Executive, department heads, county employees, and community leaders to ensure Bergen County continues to be the best county in New Jersey."

Several leaders from across the state came to recognize these moments including Governor Phil Murphy who swore in Ramon Hache for his first term, Bergen County Administrator Julien Neals who swore-in Voss, Counsel to the Board of Commissioners Ed Florio who administered the oath of office for Steve Tanelli, and County Executive James J. Tedesco III who administered the oath of office for Tracy Silna Zur. Also in attendance were Congressman Josh Gottheimer, State Senator Loretta Weinberg, Assemblyman Clinton Calabrese, Assemblyman Gordon Johnson, Assemblywoman Valerie Huttle, Assemblyman Gary Schaer, Sheriff Anthony Cureton, County Clerk John Hogan, Ridgewood Mayor Susan Knudsen, South Hackensack Committeewoman Yris Encarnacion, and Bergen County Democratic Chairman Paul Juliano.

“It is an honor to be both re-elected to another term by the residents of Bergen County, and to be trusted by my fellow County Commissioners to continue to serve in a leadership position on this Board,” said Chair Pro Tempore Joan Voss. “We have a lot of work to do, and I know that together we will meet the immediate and long-term challenges ahead, and ensure that Bergen County continues to be a great place to live, work, and raise a family.

Advertisement