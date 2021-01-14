Valley Health System Introduces Midwifery Program to Center for Childbirth by

RIDGEWOOD, NJ, January 12, 2021 —Valley Health System is pleased to announce the addition of its Midwifery Program to the already robust range of services offered at the Center for Childbirth under the care of providers and Certified Nurse Midwives Jaclyn Smith, CNM and Cristina Giambalvo, DNP, CNM. Valley Health System includes the Valley Hospital, Valley Home Care and Valley Medical Group.

Cristina and Jaclyn bring a combined 35 years as nurse midwives. The Midwifery Program adds to the full suite of services Valley offers to obstetric patients, including their family-centered approach with private birthing rooms, newly designed labor, delivery, recovery and postpartum suites, breastfeeding support, doula services, high-level NICU services and a Magnet designated nursing program.

“We are very excited to be providers in the midwifery program at Valley. In the past, patients needed to travel to find these services, and we are proud to be part of the Center for Childbirth, enhancing the many wonderful services already provided to patients” said Jaclyn. “We are passionate about women’s health, delivering babies and providing holistic care to our patients, offering them more options for delivery and care,” added Cristina.

Education is an important piece of the midwifery practice as certified nurse midwives work with patients to share decision making and collaboratively create a holistic maternity care and birth plan. Cristina and Jaclyn can deliver babies, write prescriptions and continue with postnatal care for their patients. Their goal is to help their patients have a natural experience using movement, and supportive tools such as music, soft lighting, a birthing tub and partnering with doulas to promote vaginal births, however, both midwives are also trained as surgical first assistants and can assist obstetricians should a patient need a C-section. Both providers also offer post-natal care for their patients, as they see patients for their gynecological needs throughout their life.

“We are pleased to be able to this service, which empowers women and gives them additional choices for care before, during, and after pregnancy,” said Gail Matthews, MD, Chair of Women’s Services for Valley Medical Group.

For more information about Valley’s Center for Childbirth, please visit our website at ValleyHealth.com/Childbirth. To schedule an appointment with Cristina or Jaclyn, please call 201-746-9385.

Caption: Shown left to right: Certified Nurse Midwives Cristina Giambalvo, DNP, CNM, and Jaclyn Smith, CNM.

