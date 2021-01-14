Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Thursday, January 14 2021 @ 10:30 PM EST
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Thursday, January 14 2021 @ 10:30 PM EST
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Post Offices Observing Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday

NORTHERN NEW JERSEY — In observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. federal holiday, Post Offices will be closed and only Priority Mail Express will be delivered on Monday, January 18. Full mail delivery, postal retail operations, and mail collections will resume on Tuesday, January 19.

The Postal Service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

For U.S. Postal Service media resources, including broadcast-quality video and audio and photo stills, visit the USPS Newsroom. For reporters interested in speaking with a regional Postal Service public relations professional, please go to our local contacts list. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest, and LinkedIn. Subscribe to the USPS YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and enjoy our Postal Posts blog. For more information about the Postal Service, visit usps.com and facts.usps.com.

 

