Post Offices Observing Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday by

Wednesday, January 13 2021 @ 02:32 PM EST

Posted in News & Views

NORTHERN NEW JERSEY — In observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. federal holiday, Post Offices will be closed and only Priority Mail Express will be delivered on Monday, January 18. Full mail delivery, postal retail operations, and mail collections will resume on Tuesday, January 19.

