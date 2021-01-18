Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Log In to The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Please enter your user name and password below.

Forgot Password

No Account Yet? Sign Up!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Monday, January 18 2021 @ 09:03 PM EST
Advertisement
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Monday, January 18 2021 @ 09:03 PM EST
Advertisement
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

National Cheese Day (1/20) and National Irish Coffee Day (1/25)

    Share
Specifically, on January 20, Spuntino Wine Bar & Tapas is inviting patrons to celebrate one of the favorite food groups in Italian cuisine, cheese! Guest can visit the restaurant to enjoy some delicious and cheesy dishes including:Local Ricotta Cheesecake – New Jersey blueberry compote, salted caramel

Local Burrata – Cherry tomatoes, basil pesto, tomato honey, micro basil

Margherita Pizza – Mozzarella, San Marzano tomato sauce, basil

Piccante Pizza – Mozzarella, San Marzano tomato sauce, pepperoni, red pepper flakes, honey

Funghi Pizza - Fontina, grilled Portobello, sautéed cremini, rosemary, truffle oil

Meatball Pizza - San Marzano tomato sauce, ricotta, Pecorino Romano, roasted garlic

Additionally, since its opening, The Shannon Rose Irish Pub has been providing its guests with the most authentic Irish experience this side of the Atlantic. On January 25, customers are encouraged to join the pub in celebrating one of world’s most beloved Irish drinks, the Irish coffee. For one day only, patrons can enjoy a delicious Irish Coffee with genuine, top shelf Irish whiskey for just $3.  

Advertisement
Advertisement

Share It!

Story Options

  • National Cheese Day (1/20) and National Irish Coffee Day (1/25)
  • 0 comments
Login required to comment
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Top 10 Stories in 30 Days
Advertisement
Recent News
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Join the purpose driven church exercising faith, hope, and love because nothing else matters...
www.TrinityFamily.org
StoneMicro Web Technologies
Dynamic Website Development, Content Management System, Blogs, Web design, Web hosting services
www.StoneMicro.com
Sponsor ParamusPost