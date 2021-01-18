Care After COVID by

Friday, January 15 2021 @ 03:46 PM EST

Valley Program to Address Persistent Symptoms Associated with COVID-19 Infection

Valley Health System has launched Care After COVID, a program specifically designed to assist individuals struggling with lingering symptoms associated with COVID-19.

Many individuals who are diagnosed with COVID-19 continue to experience symptoms — including extreme fatigue, muscle weakness, balance issues, pain, headache, and difficulty breathing — long after the active viral infection has resolved. Care after COVID is designed to address the needs of those who have symptoms that persist 30 or more days after a COVID-19 infection.

“We know that many individuals diagnosed with COVID-19 are continuing to face lingering symptoms or side effects” said Dr. Puneeta Sharma, Chair of Medical Specialty Services for Valley Medical Group. “We want to help those individuals get the care they need to recover from the illness.”

Care after COVID coordinates the services of a multidisciplinary medical team who can address long-term complications of COVID-19 infection. These include specialists in the areas of behavioral health, cardiology, otolaryngology (ear nose and throat), neurology, pediatrics, physical medicine and rehabilitation, primary care, pulmonology, and obstetrics. Referrals to specialists are based on an initial evaluation and assessment of each patient’s individual needs.

To access Care After COVID, please call 1-800-VALLEY 1 (1-800-825-5391), and press option 6. You will be connected to a registered nurse, who will assist in coordinating appointments with the appropriate medical specialists.

