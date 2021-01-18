Hackensack Meridian Health Foundations Recognized by the Association for Healthcare Philanthropy as High Performers by

Friday, January 15 2021

Edison, NJ – January 14, 2021 – Hackensack Meridian Health is pleased to announce that Hackensack Meridian – Meridian Health Foundation and Hackensack Meridian Hackensack University Medical Center Foundation have achieved High Performer status within the Association for Healthcare Philanthropy’s (AHP) 2020 Report on Giving.

Hackensack Meridian – Meridian Health Foundation achieved both “High Performer: Overall” and “High Performers: Healthcare System” and has been recognized as a High Performer by AHP for 10 out of the past 11 years. Hackensack University Medical Center Foundation achieved “High Performer: Overall” status and has been recognized five times over the past 11 years.

High Performer status is awarded to the top 75th percentile for all reporting organizations in net production returns, calculated by subtracting total fundraising expenses from total production returns. Like last year, this year AHP also recognized high performers in the top 75th percentile in net fundraising returns categorized by the entity type they support, including academic medical centers, community hospitals and health care systems. For fiscal year 2019, being a High Performer in the Overall category means that an organization has raised more than $19 million in net production returns amongst all other U.S. respondents. To achieve High Performer in the Healthcare System category, an organization must have raised more than $37.8 million in net production returns amongst other U.S. health care system respondents.

AHP’s Report on Giving is a publication produced for over 35 years that shares information from AHP’s membership on their revenue and expense activities for each fiscal year. In the 2020 Report on Giving (represents data from FY 2019), AHP had 154 respondents from the U.S. and 24 respondents from Canada.

“It is essential for philanthropic entities to raise funds while being judicious with expenses,” said Joyce P. Hendricks, chief development officer, Hackensack Meridian Health. “We are thankful to our dedicated trustees, the generosity of our benefactors, and our team of talented professionals, who have all been instrumental in the success of Hackensack Meridian Health’s foundations. The COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated just how vital the work of health care philanthropy is when it comes to caring for our communities, and it is a tremendous honor to be recognized by such a respected organization as the AHP for our efforts.”

The Association for Healthcare Philanthropy was established in 1967 and represents nearly 4,500 development professionals at 1,900 nonprofit hospitals, medical centers, health systems and related facilities internationally. To learn more, visit www.ahp.org.

To learn more about how you can support the foundations of Hackensack Meridian Health, please visit www.hackensackmeridianhealth.org/give-now/.

