The Community Chest Receives Donation From Jaguar Land Rover Englewood by

Thursday, January 14 2021 @ 03:57 PM EST

Posted in News & Views

(Eastern Bergen County, New Jersey; January 13, 2021) -- The Community Chest announces the award of a $4,200 donation from Jaguar Land Rover Englewood. During November, the company allocated $100 per sold new units to be contributed to The Community Chest, a nonprofit organization serving eastern Bergen County for 88 years.

The donation was awarded to meet The Chest's needs to support nonprofit agencies providing services to community members' requiring assistance during the holiday season. The donation will also support The Community Chest's 2020-2021 Annual Campaign and award grants to nonprofit agencies serving people experiencing the greatest need in the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.



In September of 2020, Jaguar Land Rover Englewood was honored and received The Chest's Corporate Philanthropy Award at The Chest's annual gala. The company supports The Chest's mission and plans to raise awareness about the nonprofit's work in eastern Bergen County.



"The Community Chest thanks Jaguar Land Rover Englewood for their generous contribution and support of our work," said Dr. Shelly Wimpfheimer, Executive Director of The Community Chest.



Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, The Chest's critical funding supports operations or direct services for nonprofit agencies' clients for health care, personal protective equipment, meals and supplies for people in need. The Community Chest's service area covers these 15 municipalities in eastern Bergen County: Alpine, Bergenfield, Closter, Cresskill, Demarest, Dumont, Englewood, Englewood Cliffs, Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan, Rockleigh and Tenafly.



For further information about The Community Chest and its projects and programs, contact (201) 568-7474.



About The Community Chest



Founded in 1933, The Community Chest, a nonprofit, tax-exempt organization, has supported local not-for-profit agencies for 88 years. The Chest leads initiatives and supports nonprofits that make our communities stronger and benefit people in need in eastern Bergen County. Each year, The Chest raises funds and allocates them to agencies demonstrating the capacity to provide services to local citizens. The organization also provides coordinating and planning services in its communities, serving as a bridge between agencies and organizations and investing in the stability and quality of the service network.



The Community Chest's Board of Managers is comprised of community leaders dedicated to improving the lives of neighbors in need. People interested in being considered for board membership may contact executive director Shelly Wimpfheimer at (201) 568-7474.



For further information about The Chest, visit www.thecommunitychestebc.org/ or contact (201) 568-7474. Stay updated about the organization’s activities on Facebook and Twitter.



Photo Caption: Dr. Shelly Wimpfheimer, Executive Director of The Community Chest, received a donation from Ron Haro, General Sales Manager of Jaguar Land Rover Englewood.

Advertisement