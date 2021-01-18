INDOOR AMENITIES DEBUT AT THE ATWATER ON BOGOTA’S HACKENSACK RIVER WATERFRONT by

Friday, January 15 2021 @ 04:00 PM EST

Posted in News & Views

BOGOTA, NJ – Developer PCD Development has officially unveiled a full suite of forward-thinking, indoor amenities at The Atwater, a collection of 421 luxury apartments located along the Hackensack River in the Bergen County, NJ Borough of Bogota.

Designed to provide renters a socially-infused lifestyle, the professionally decorated spaces radiate a chic and trendy feel, with many boasting direct unimpeded views of the Hackensack River. Over 30,000 square feet of resort-style amenities can be found at the community, including The Atwater Club featuring a clubroom with billiards and a bar, resident lounge with a fireplace, a 2,200 square foot state-of-the-art fitness center with a Fitness-on-Demand studio and yoga studio, a game/arcade room, a business center with co-working spaces, a coffee bar, an Amazon package locker system and a children’s playroom. The indoor amenities enhance the Atwater’s outdoor amenity package with will include a huge heated pool, kitchen, movie screen, yoga/stretch lawn and an approximately 2,000 linear foot long waterfront walkway and dog park

PCD Development has opened the amenities with responsible protocols and practices in place to elevate The Atwater for the new normal. The air handlers within the indoor amenity areas are all outfitted with ultra-violet sanitizers, the resident-only business center has Steelcase Brody “pods” with protective screening for each person. What’s more, door handles and elevator buttons are wrapped with self-cleaning surface technology, and the community will use an app-based reservation system for use of the amenity spaces to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

“Amenities remain an important part of the overall lifestyle residents are looking for in a new, modern apartment community,” said Jonathan Stein, founder and managing member of PCD Development. “Of course, the realities of the COVID-19 era have spurred some meaningful changes to uses and safety measures. We believe we have found some creative solutions to current concerns while still delivering a lifestyle experience that is second to none in the Bergen County marketplace. And we’re not done yet. Our full roster of resort-like outdoor amenities will debut this spring.”

Coveted outdoor recreational space will be highlighted by a heated pool and expansive sun deck, BBQ grills, outdoor theater, lushly landscaped lawns, fire pits, and a riverfront walkway meandering along the Hackensack River. Upon completion, the community will also include other on-site conveniences such as retail services, indoor bike storage, dog wash station, and a public dog park.

Of course, the luxury and appeal of The Atwater extends well beyond its social and recreational offerings. The four- and five-story buildings take full advantage of its scenic waterfront location and expansive landscaped grounds. Renters can choose from a mix of stylish apartments with designer interior features and appointments, including 9’ ceilings, luxury plank flooring, a smart lock system, full-size in-home washer and dryer, modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances and Quartz countertops, and lavish baths with double vanities in most homes. A balcony or patio in every residence provides private outdoor space, and select homes boast river views.

Monthly rents start in the $2,000s with limited-time incentives of up to two months free on a 26-month lease. Immediate occupancy is available.

“Renters who want additional peace of mind and an added level of safety appreciate that these homes are brand new and have never been lived in before,” added Jacqueline Urgo, President of The Marketing Directors, the community’s exclusive marketing and leasing agent.

The Atwater’s location in the heart of Bergen County will give it a decisive advantage in the market. Though mostly laid back and residential, the borough offers many local restaurants, bars, boutique shops and services, including Luka’s Italian Cuisine and Riviera Maya’s authentic Mexican fare. There’s casual nightlife at 101 Pub or Andy’s Corner Bar, while everyday conveniences and services can be found at the many grocers, bakeries and personal care salons located throughout the borough. Some of the best shopping in the country is located within a 10 minutes’ drive of the community, including major national retailers at the Garden State Plaza and Paramus Park Mall. The Shops at Riverside® offers a sophisticated mix of shopping, dining, and entertainment, including Bloomingdales, Louis Vuitton, Tory Burch, Morton’s Steakhouse, Houston’s, and The Oceanaire Seafood Room.

Bogota is also ideally situated near a multitude of transportation options. Its southern edge is bordered by Interstate 80, delivering commuters to the George Washington Bridge in just under 10 minutes, and is easily connected to Routes 17, 4 and the New Jersey Turnpike. New Jersey Transit bus service is available via the 182 and 167 lines into the New York Port Authority Bus Terminal.

Advertisement