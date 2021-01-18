JAVITS CENTER CONFIRMS COMMITMENT FOR OCTOBER 2021 LIGHTFAIR TRADE SHOW AND CONFERENCE by

ATLANTA – January 13, 2021 – The Jacob K. Javits Center in New York City has confirmed its commitment to LightFair to stage its October 2021 trade show and conference after the announcement by New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo that the facility will be used as a COVID-19 vaccination center.

Organizers International Market Centers (IMC), the International Association of Lighting Designers (IALD) and the Illuminating Engineering Society (IES) are confident in the center’s prevention and readiness plan and continue to make progress on the October 25-29 conference and October 27-29 trade show.

“We commend the Javits Center for this contribution to bringing an end to the COVID-19 crisis,” said Dan Darby, LightFair show director. “The eradication of this virus is paramount to the return of the full in-person LightFair experience, so we applaud all efforts to achieve that goal.”

As part of its commitment to slow the spread of COVID-19, the Javits Center has achieved the Global Biorisk Advisory Council (GBAC) certification confirming that its cleaning and sanitizing practices are in line with GBAC and CDC recommendations. Additionally, it operates with higher rates of air filtration, ventilation and fresh air intake with New High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA-grade) Filters installed and maintained at all HVAC equipment.

Expanding upon the Javits Center’s cleanliness protocols is LightFair’s “Safer Floor, Safer Show” strategic health and safety program, which promotes the safety and wellbeing of all participants on the trade show floor and beyond. LightFair will follow the most updated recommendations and guidelines from the CDC, including a health screening questionnaire and temperature checks prior to entering the show and the wearing of masks. Trade show floor adaptations include wider aisles, one-way traffic and booth capacity limits with open-style designs and hard-wall surfaces encouraged. Conference updates include smaller class sizes, hybrid programming and socially distant configurations in classrooms and meeting spaces. Digital tools including fully online registration, appointment setting on the LightFair mobile app and the use of electronic lead retrieval/ digital information also encourage social distancing and contactless interactions. The full Safer Floor, Safer Show plan is available at LightFair.com

The LightFair 2021 Conference is October 25-29 and the trade show is October 27-29. Trade show booth sales is active now (additional information is at LightFair.com/prospectus.) Attendee registration will open in mid-2021. For more information visit LightFair.com.

About LightFair

LightFair, the world’s largest annual architectural and commercial lighting trade show and conference, is owned by the International Association of Lighting Designers (IALD), the Illuminating Engineering Society (IES) and International Market Centers (IMC). For more information, please visit LIGHTFAIR.COM. Join the #LightFair conversation on Facebook, Twitter @lightfair, Instagram @lightfair_international, LinkedIn and YouTube.

