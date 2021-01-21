The Valley Hospital Offers New FDA Approved Procedure for Urinary Incontinence by

The Valley Hospital Urogynecology Department is pleased to offer a new FDA-approved, office-based procedure to quickly and effectively treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

Bulkamid® therapy is a non-invasive, long-lasting urethral bulking injection that has shown to be a safe and effective treatment for urinary stress incontinence in women and can be performed in a matter of minutes.

The procedure is being performed by Cristina Saiz, MD, FACOG and Patrick Culligan, MD, FACOG - Co-Medical Directors of Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery (Urogynecology) at Valley.

Patients undergo a simple injection under local anesthesia, with the entire office procedure lasting no more than 15 minutes. There is zero downtime or recovery for Bulkamid – making this an attractive alternative to the traditional gold standard surgery for stress urinary incontinence (midurethral mesh sling).

Bulkamid has been available in Europe for close to a decade and is showing long term safety and great success in multiple studies. It has proven to resolve stress urinary incontinence in 67 percent of the patients lasting for up to 7 years, according to a study recently published in the journal Neurology and Urodynamics.

Ideal candidates for the Bulkamid procedure include women with stress urinary incontinence who experience leakage of urine during exertion (for example while exercising, coughing, sneezing, etc.). This injection does not interfere with future pregnancies and can be performed even if future fertility is desired. It also does not interfere with any potential surgery for urinary incontinence and can be repeated as many times as needed.

“Stress urinary incontinence affects more than 30 percent of women,” said Dr. Saiz. “We are pleased to be able to offer this breakthrough, non-invasive treatment to our patients.”

Valley’s Urogynecology program offers treatment and diagnostic services for pelvic floor and other gynecologic disorders. Patients are seen at VMG - Urogynecology, Ridgewood, located at 1200 East Ridgewood Ave., West Wing, Suite 205, Ridgewood, NJ 07450.

For more information on this procedure and the Urogynecology program, please call 201-221-0504 or visit ValleyHealth.com/Urogynecology.

