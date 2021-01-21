Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Log In to The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Please enter your user name and password below.

Forgot Password

No Account Yet? Sign Up!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Thursday, January 21 2021 @ 07:12 AM EST
Advertisement
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Thursday, January 21 2021 @ 07:12 AM EST
Advertisement
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

The Valley Hospital Offers New FDA Approved Procedure for Urinary Incontinence

    Share

The Valley Hospital Urogynecology Department is pleased to offer a new FDA-approved, office-based procedure to quickly and effectively treat stress urinary incontinence in women. 

Bulkamid® therapy is a non-invasive, long-lasting urethral bulking injection that has shown to be a safe and effective treatment for urinary stress incontinence in women and can be performed in a matter of minutes.

The procedure is being performed by Cristina Saiz, MD, FACOG and Patrick Culligan, MD, FACOG - Co-Medical Directors of Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery (Urogynecology) at Valley.

Patients undergo a simple injection under local anesthesia, with the entire office procedure lasting no more than 15 minutes. There is zero downtime or recovery for Bulkamid – making this an attractive alternative to the traditional gold standard surgery for stress urinary incontinence (midurethral mesh sling).

Bulkamid has been available in Europe for close to a decade and is showing long term safety and great success in multiple studies. It has proven to resolve stress urinary incontinence in 67 percent of the patients lasting for up to 7 years, according to a study recently published in the journal Neurology and Urodynamics.

Ideal candidates for the Bulkamid procedure include women with stress urinary incontinence who experience leakage of urine during exertion (for example while exercising, coughing, sneezing, etc.). This injection does not interfere with future pregnancies and can be performed even if future fertility is desired. It also does not interfere with any potential surgery for urinary incontinence and can be repeated as many times as needed.

“Stress urinary incontinence affects more than 30 percent of women,” said Dr. Saiz. “We are pleased to be able to offer this breakthrough, non-invasive treatment to our patients.”

Valley’s Urogynecology program offers treatment and diagnostic services for pelvic floor and other gynecologic disorders. Patients are seen at VMG - Urogynecology, Ridgewood, located at 1200 East Ridgewood Ave., West Wing, Suite 205, Ridgewood, NJ 07450.

For more information on this procedure and the Urogynecology program, please call 201-221-0504 or visit ValleyHealth.com/Urogynecology. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Share It!

Story Options

  • The Valley Hospital Offers New FDA Approved Procedure for Urinary Incontinence
  • 0 comments
Login required to comment
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Top 10 Stories in 30 Days
Advertisement
Recent News
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Join the purpose driven church exercising faith, hope, and love because nothing else matters...
www.TrinityFamily.org
StoneMicro Web Technologies
Dynamic Website Development, Content Management System, Blogs, Web design, Web hosting services
www.StoneMicro.com
Sponsor ParamusPost