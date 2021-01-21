Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Log In to The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Please enter your user name and password below.

Forgot Password

No Account Yet? Sign Up!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Thursday, January 21 2021 @ 07:12 AM EST
Advertisement
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Thursday, January 21 2021 @ 07:12 AM EST
Advertisement
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Valley Offering Leading-Edge Antibody Therapy for COVID-19

    Share

Valley Health System is providing leading-edge therapy to patients at high-risk with mild to moderate COVID-19 infection and within 10 days of symptom onset.  The treatment involves a single infusion of monoclonal antibodies, which are laboratory-made proteins that mimic the immune system's ability to fight off harmful antigens, such as viruses.

Valley began offer monoclonal antibody treatment in late November and to date has treated more than 150 patients.

The monoclonal antibody-based medication is designed to bind to the coronavirus, preventing it from invading cells. When given within the first 10 days of symptom onset, it may reduce progression of disease and prevent hospitalizations.

Monoclonal antibody treatment is available to individuals who meet certain medical requirements. To qualify, you must have mild to moderate COVID-19 and not be hospitalized. Please contact your doctor to be evaluated for treatment.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Share It!

Story Options

  • Valley Offering Leading-Edge Antibody Therapy for COVID-19
  • 0 comments
Login required to comment
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Top 10 Stories in 30 Days
Advertisement
Recent News
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Join the purpose driven church exercising faith, hope, and love because nothing else matters...
www.TrinityFamily.org
StoneMicro Web Technologies
Dynamic Website Development, Content Management System, Blogs, Web design, Web hosting services
www.StoneMicro.com
Sponsor ParamusPost