Valley Offering Leading-Edge Antibody Therapy for COVID-19

Valley Health System is providing leading-edge therapy to patients at high-risk with mild to moderate COVID-19 infection and within 10 days of symptom onset. The treatment involves a single infusion of monoclonal antibodies, which are laboratory-made proteins that mimic the immune system's ability to fight off harmful antigens, such as viruses.

Valley began offer monoclonal antibody treatment in late November and to date has treated more than 150 patients.

The monoclonal antibody-based medication is designed to bind to the coronavirus, preventing it from invading cells. When given within the first 10 days of symptom onset, it may reduce progression of disease and prevent hospitalizations.

Monoclonal antibody treatment is available to individuals who meet certain medical requirements. To qualify, you must have mild to moderate COVID-19 and not be hospitalized. Please contact your doctor to be evaluated for treatment.

