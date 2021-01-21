How to Avoid the Biggest Back Workout Errors: by

Tuesday, January 19 2021 @ 04:55 PM EST

Spinal and Orthopedic Surgeon Offers Spine-Saving Tips

Maintaining a fitness routine that is both engaging and challenging is key to your health, quality of life, and self-esteem. But poor form, and other errors can contribute to injuries of various degrees in your joints, back, and other muscles. To help answer questions on these topics with exclusive content, we represent Dr. Gbolahan Okubadejo, a board-certified Spinal and Orthopedic Surgeon in New York and New Jersey.



Dr. Okubadejo is available to answer questions about Back Pain, Spine Health, Joints, Muscles, and how inadequate fitness practices can do more harm than good.

Topics Dr. Okubadejo include (but are not limited to):

● How does the body overcompensate when we lift weights that are too heavy?

● How does a lack of attention to your grip when holding weights affect your back?

● How does a deficient core cause strain in the back when working out?

● Does running with the wrong shoes cause back pain?

● What exercises are best/worst for those with back issues?

● What stretches are best for those with back pain?

● Should you stretch before working out or after?

● What are the signs of a hip flexor strain and how to treat it?

● What traditional exercises should we stop doing to prevent back pain?

● If I rest my back enough will the pain just disappear?

● Is there a proper way to bend when lifting weights or heavy objects?

About the Doctor

Gbolahan Okubadejo, MD, FAAOS, leads The Institute for Comprehensive Spine Care, with offices in the greater New York City area, as a spinal and orthopedic surgeon. Board-certified and fellowship-trained, Dr. Okubadejo specializes in the treatment of degenerative spinal disease, spinal deformity, and cervical, lumbar, and thoracic conditions.

Dr. Okubadejo earned his undergraduate degree at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island, and his medical degree at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in Baltimore. He completed his internship and orthopedic surgery residency at Barnes-Jewish Hospital at the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. Dr. Okubadejo completed a spinal surgery fellowship at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center in Pittsburgh.

Dr. Okubadejo is a published research author and has presented his findings at several major spinal conferences around the globe. While a surgical resident, he won the Leonard Marmor Surgical Arthritis Foundation Resident Award for the best research project.

In 2017, Dr. Okubadejo formed company 360 Dynamized Core, which is focused on creating innovative, spine safe core fitness products and routines. The first patented product, 360 CoreBoard, launched to the market in 2020. Find out more at 360coreboard.com

Dr. Okubadejo believes in the power of preventive care, minimally invasive surgical procedures, open communication with patients, and personalized care. When he’s not caring for patients, he enjoys traveling, learning about different cultures and the arts, and playing golf.

