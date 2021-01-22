Help Plan for the Future of Transportation in North Jersey by

Thursday, January 21 2021 @ 08:33 AM EST

What works and what doesn’t work well with North Jersey’s transportation system? How do you see yourself getting around in the future?

These are some of the questions the North Jersey Transportation Planning Authority (NJTPA) is asking the public as it develops its long-range plan, Plan 2050: Transportation, People, Opportunity. The plan will detail new programs and recommend policies and transportation investments during the next 30 years.

The NJTPA region includes 13 counties in northern and central New Jersey and is home to 6.7 million people. The NJTPA oversees more than $2 billion in transportation investments each year. To be eligible to receive federal transportation funds for programs and projects, the NJTPA must adopt a plan every four years.

The NJTPA is launching “Let’s Talk,” a series of events aimed at gathering public input for Plan 2050, later this month. There are six virtual events planned, including three open house-style Let’s Talk Transportation meetings — Jan. 28 from 4-6 p.m., Feb. 2 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., and Feb. 10 from 6-8 p.m. — where people can stop in for as long as they like during a two-hour period to share their thoughts on transportation in North Jersey.

There are also three topical events:

• Let’s Talk Transportation and Business, Jan. 29 at 3 p.m., co-hosted by the Statewide Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of NJ and the Asian Indian Chamber of Commerce (This event will be simulcast in Spanish)

• Let’s Talk Bicycle and Pedestrian Safety, Feb. 2 at 4 p.m., co-hosted by the NJ Bike & Walk Coalition

• Let’s Talk Transit, Feb. 4 at 5 p.m., co-hosted by the Tri-State Transportation Campaign.

Public outreach for the plan kicked off with an online survey and series of events in September and October. Participants have expressed a need for more reliable, efficient and responsive transit system; more bicycle infrastructure for commuting and recreation; improved pedestrian safety; and implementing transportation policy and investments across the region equitably to improve accessibility and enhance system connectivity.

The online survey is available in six languages at bit.ly/Plan2050Survey through Feb. 15.

To register for an upcoming event or to learn more, please visit the NJTPA Plan 2050 website http://www.njtpa.org/plan2050.

