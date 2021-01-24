Hackensack Meridian Health Partners with NJDOH and State Police to Open COVID-19 Vaccine Megasite at the Meadowlands by

Saturday, January 23 2021 @ 04:01 PM EST

Posted in News & Views

Effort will accelerate vaccine distribution in New Jersey’s most populous region

January 22, 2021 – Edison, NJ - Hackensack Meridian Health, New Jersey’s largest and most comprehensive health network, is pleased to announce it opened the Bergen County Covid-19 Vaccination Mega Site today in collaboration with the New Jersey Department of Health and the State Police.

“We are thrilled to be part of this winning strategy to deliver these vital vaccines to our communities, which is the most effective way to conquer this pandemic,’’ said Robert C. Garrett, FACHE and chief executive officer of Hackensack Meridian Health. “Together, with our partners at the New Jersey Health Department and the State Police, we are committed to doing everything possible to expand vaccine.’’

The site at the former Racetrack at the Meadowlands is vaccinating hundreds of people a day and will ultimately accommodate 2,400 people a day, dramatically accelerating the pace of vaccination to help reach the Murphy Administration’s goal of vaccinating 70 percent of the population by the spring.

“Our teams are committed to ensuring that this safe and effective vaccine reaches as many people as possible and this new megasite helps us better serve the public,’’ said Regina Foley, PhD, MBA, RN, senior vice president integration/transformation for Hackensack Meridian Health.

To date, Hackensack Meridian Health has distributed 40,000 vaccines – the total number of people vaccinated by the network is 33,000. As of Friday morning, New Jersey has distributed 500,000 doses, according to the New Jersey Department of Health. State officials expect to receive 100,000 vaccine doses a week for the next few weeks.

The megasite is located at the former Race Track/West Gate Entrance Lot M. The public can register for the vaccine here: http://hackensackmeridianhealth.org/covid19

Please note that appointments fill up quickly and we are continuing to expand service over the next several weeks as the state provides vaccine. No walks-ins will be accepted.

Please see video of the opening of the site:

https://urldefense.com/v3/__https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v1C3AfCvwb4__;!!HslpFqnNwYzYOafRKtc!KLHeKLfRDUkHMJanXSGSZF7SEe7KVjQNRZw4cufppDryr2zVJ0oGXwuq2cfH3sa35p2vRN6lH8iS$

Photo caption: Victor Meliti gets his vaccine at Hackensack Meridian Health Meadowlands Megasite on January 21, 2021

Advertisement