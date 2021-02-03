The Community Chest Appoints New Directors to Board of Managers During Critical Time in Eastern Bergen County by

Saturday, January 30 2021 @ 02:51 PM EST

The nonprofit agency, serving people in need in 15 municipalities in eastern Bergen County, welcomes these active members of the community to guide the organization during these difficult times to help our neighbors encountering serious issues of food insecurity, homelessness, and job loss among other concerns during the COVID-19 pandemic.



These new trustees will serve a three-year term, working with the organization to carry out its mission and the motto, Neighbors Helping Neighbors. As part of their tenure, the following new trustees participate on at least one Board of Manager's committee:



• Ava Rattigan, owner of Favor Senior Home Care, LLC in Englewood, serves on The Chest's Young Women's Leadership Committee;

• James Geraghty, Vice President/Market Manager with Valley National Bank in Englewood and Tenafly, serves on The Chest's Partnership for Healthy Eating and Finance Committees;

• Barbara Brensilber, a community volunteer in Tenafly, serves on The Chest's Golf Outing Planning Committee;

• Emily Yang, a community volunteer in Tenafly, serves on the Young Women's Leadership and Membership Survey Committees; and

• Renee Bouaziz, an Englewood resident, is Sales Associate with Keller Williams Realty and serves on The Chest's Neighbors for Neighbors Meal Committee for Englewood.



"For 88 years, The Community Chest has identified issues and led the way to find solutions through critical times, beginning with its founding during the Great Depression. These new members of the Board of Managers bring a wealth of knowledge and experience in the community to help us continue to find solutions to the serious issues we face, especially now during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Richard Kennedy, President, The Community Chest.



"Each member offers a unique set of skills, expertise, and talent that are invaluable to The Community Chest. They will assist with governance and fundraising, while also helping to market The Community Chest's mission and work widely," explained Dr. Shelly Wimpfheimer, Executive Director.



The Community Chest's Board of Managers is comprised of 24 community leaders. They are dedicated to improving the lives of neighbors in need in The Chest's service area in these 15 municipalities in eastern Bergen County: Alpine, Bergenfield, Closter, Cresskill, Demarest, Dumont, Englewood, Englewood Cliffs, Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan, Rockleigh and Tenafly.



"The organization looks for individuals who know and respect our mission and are willing to participate actively on our committees. We look for neighbors who understand the issues present in the area and want to be an active supporter of The Chest with their friends, family, and the community, in general," explained Kennedy.



For further information about The Community Chest and its projects and programs or to be considered for membership on the Board of Managers, contact (201) 568-7474.



About The Community Chest



Founded in 1933, The Community Chest, a nonprofit, tax-exempt organization, has supported local not-for-profit agencies for 88 years. The Chest leads initiatives and supports nonprofits that make our communities stronger and benefit people in need in eastern Bergen County. Each year, The Chest raises funds and allocates them to agencies demonstrating the capacity to provide services to local citizens. The organization also provides coordinating and planning services in its communities, serving as a bridge between agencies and organizations and investing in the stability and quality of the service network.



The Community Chest's Board of Managers is comprised of community leaders dedicated to improving the lives of neighbors in need. People interested in being considered for board membership may contact executive director Shelly Wimpfheimer at (201) 568-7474.



For further information about The Chest, visit www.thecommunitychestebc.org/ or contact (201) 568-7474. Stay updated about the organization’s activities on Facebook and Twitter.

Photo caption: Renee Bouaziz, Sales Associate with Keller Williams Realty

