BUSINESS GROWTH STRATEGIES INTERNATIONAL LAUNCHES THE COVID REVENUE RECOVERY PROGRAM: by

Saturday, January 30 2021 @ 02:57 PM EST

Posted in News & Views

OFFERS COMPLIMENTARY BUSINESS COACHING SESSIONS TO SMALL BUSINESSES IMPACTED BY COVID-19

Teaneck, NJ, January 26, 2021: Business Growth Strategies International’s (BGSI) business coaching division, BGSICoaching, launched the “Covid Revenue Recovery Program” and will start offering limited complimentary business growth coaching sessions to small businesses impacted by Covid-19!

The program launched today by Jennifer R Glass, CEO of Business Growth Strategies International, will be targeted at those businesses that are clearly hurting and have a demonstrated loss in their business due to Covid-19 and the associated fallout.

In order for a business to qualify for the complimentary coaching, an organization must have been in operation since at least the start of 2020, have annual revenues of under $300,000 and suffered a loss of at least 20% of their annual revenue based on their 2019 numbers or their highest trailing 3-month average.

These 3-month-long blocks of sessions, valued at $5,000 each, will be made available at absolutely no financial investment to the business and will be available until February 28, 2021 to the first three qualified businesses that complete their grant application at https://www.bgsicoaching.com/covid-recovery/.

“In these trying and difficult times that we are in,” Jennifer Glass said, “we need to make sure that we are doing all that we can for our small business community. I am dedicated to the small businesses in the area – working with many already and serving as the Vice President of the Teaneck (NJ) Chamber of Commerce among other roles - and want to make sure that these businesses can survive through the crazy times that we now find ourselves in, yet again.

“I’ve been accused of being utopian in the past because of my outlook as it relates to the business community and our overall community-at-large. At issue is my belief that when I help a small business succeed and see them grow, they ultimately end up hiring new staff, and have additional disposable income that they can now donate back to various local groups and causes. And as our businesses continue to grow and our communities grow, our nations grow too – a true win-win for all involved!

“The more we can help our small business community through these next few months and the ensuing recovery periods, the more we will benefit from all of their care and devotion to their communities. I hope that with these coaching sessions I’m offering the businesses, they’ll be here for the long-haul and will take my advice and counsel knowing it will lead them to long-term revenue growth and benefit.”

The coaching sessions will be delivered in the form of 1:1 coaching, and group coaching calls both on an alternating bi-weekly basis giving each grant recipient as many as four coaching sessions each month for the three-month period these grants are valid.

For all other businesses that are not successful in obtaining one of the aforementioned grants, BGSI is making available a complimentary 30-day all-access pass to its award-winning eLearning platform, BGSIAcademy.com that has many of the tools, strategies and tactics used with its clients over the years. No credit card information will be required by the business during this all-access pass.

Once again, for a business to apply, they must visit https://www.bgsicoaching.com/covid-recovery/ prior to February 28, 2021 and submit their application for consideration. All businesses will receive a reply within five business days following the submission deadline and will be required to be prepared for and attend all sessions to continue in the program.

About BGSI: Business Growth Strategies International is THE ONLY business coaching company that combines business growth coaching with smart payment processing solutions, digital & video marketing programs along with web hosting & development services all designed to maximize our client’s bottom lines!

We pride ourselves on our ability to consistently generate results for our clients and have multiple awards and have been otherwise recognized for the work we do in the communities we serve.

For more information on BGSICoaching, please visit www.bgsicoaching.com.

About Jennifer R Glass: Jennifer R Glass is the CEO of Business Growth Strategies International. She is a business growth expert who works with small to medium-sized businesses to help them find the money they are leaving on the table.

Advertisement