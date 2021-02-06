4,100 Mammograms Provide Snack Packs for Area Children by

Thursday, February 04 2021

Center for Food Action Receives Donation from The Valley Hospital to support Weekend Snack Pack Program

Englewood, NJ (February 3, 2021) – Center for Food Action (CFA) is pleased to announce a charitable contribution from The Valley Hospital, to help purchase and distribute food to area children battling hunger.

Between October and December 2020, Valley Hospital donated a percentage from each mammogram to Center for Food Action. The gift of $20,500 will fund the creation of more than 4,000 Weekend Snack Packs for area children who are missing free school meals during the pandemic.

“Support from community partners like Valley Hospital enables us to meet the increased demand for food assistance during this crisis,” said Patricia Espy, Executive Director of Center for Food Action. “We know that families are struggling to replace lost school meals and this gift will enable us to help many children.”

“We are proud to support such a wonderful organization that does so much for our community,” said Elizabeth Lucas, Manager of Community Benefit, The Valley Hospital. “Through this program we were able to remind women of the importance of scheduling their annual mammograms while helping a worthy cause - a win-win!”

Since its inception in 2009, CFA's Weekend Snack Pack Program has provided more than 350,000 packs of nutritious, non-perishable, easy-to-prepare food to children to ensure they get enough food on weekends and holidays to avoid hunger when they can’t depend on school meals.

About The Valley Hospital

The Valley Hospital, a 451-bed, acute care, not-for-profit hospital located in Ridgewood, NJ, is part of Valley Health System, which also includes Valley Home Care and Valley Medical Group. Valley is a cardiovascular affiliate of the Cleveland Clinic Heart and Vascular Institute, and an academic and clinical affiliate of the Mount Sinai Health System. Key services include cardiology, oncology, women’s and children’s services, emergency care, orthopedics, and neurosciences.

For more information please visit www.ValleyHealth.com, and follow Valley on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Center for Food Action

Center for Food Action is one of the largest emergency food relief agencies in New Jersey. With a mission to prevent hunger and homelessness, CFA improves the lives of low-income families and individuals from over 100 towns in northern NJ. CFA provides a wide range of emergency and case management services so that our neighbors in need can put food on their tables, keep a roof over their heads, keep their lights and gas on, and heat their homes. Our advocates help provide information, referrals, counseling, assistance in accessing public programs, and other community services needed to help improve their lives. For more information visit www.cfanj.org.

