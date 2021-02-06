Northern NJ Community Foundation Invites Artists to Apply and Share Their Work ArtsBergen's 'Studio Sneak Peek' by

Thursday, February 04 2021 @ 02:17 PM EST

Posted in News & Views

(Hackensack, New Jersey; February 3, 2021) -- The Northern New Jersey Community Foundation's (NNJCF) ArtsBergen invites artists living or working in Bergen County, New Jersey to apply to 'Studio Sneak Peek'. Three artists from the visual and performing arts will be selected to participate by creating pre-recorded videos in their studios discussing and demonstrating their creative process for a recent work, a current unfinished project, or their practice in general.

The selected artists will be featured at the next NNJCF ArtsBergen Connect the Dots networking event on April 21, 2021 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The Connect the Dots 'Studio Sneak Peek' will showcase established and emerging artists in their studios and offer a live Question & Answer and interactive networking time to colleagues, art enthusiasts and the community-at-large.

Eligibility

Applicants must live or work in Bergen County, New Jersey and be at least 18 years of age. Artists must be able to pre-record a five-minute video in their studio or workspace to present on Zoom at the Connect the Dots' 'Studio Sneak Peek' on April 21. Artists unable to use their regular studio or workspace, who are making and creating at home or elsewhere because of COVID-19, are also eligible. Each work shown on the video must be an artist's original work.

The deadline to submit an application is February 26, 2021. Applicants must register at https://artsbergenstudiosneakpeek.artcall.org, complete a brief online application, and upload the following:

• one short demonstration video introducing themselves and their work (maximum 26 mb in file size with MP4 mov and avi files supported);

• one work sample of artwork, a clip of scenes, music, or dance, among others as a jpeg, jpg, png, gif, mp4, mov, or avi file forms with a maximum size of 25 mb; and

• a resume or bio.

Artists selected to participate in the 'Studio Sneak Peek' will receive notification by March 15. Each artist selected will receive compensation of $250.

Why should artists apply? "The 'Studio Sneak Peek' provides an excellent opportunity for artists to present themselves, their work, as well as the creative process to a new audience. This forum can also help artists drive traffic to their websites to encourage sales or connections, explained Danielle De Laurentis, Associate Director, Northern New Jersey Community Foundation.

"During 'Studio Sneak Peek', artists network with other local artists and community members. In addition, their participation showcases and elevates the local talent in Bergen County, New Jersey."

Connect the Dots

ArtsBergen's Connect the Dots presents an ongoing series of networking events for the arts community and those interested in the arts. Held in different venues throughout Bergen County, New Jersey and virtually during COVID-19, each event presents a range of exciting activities and time to network. These activities include exhibitions, speakers, and unique, interactive arts experiences. Connect the Dots aims to create a safe and open environment, where artists and other community sector representatives can spark relationships and collaborate. The program also strengthens and connects the arts community through professional development presentations and the sharing of creative ideas, work, resources and talent.

For more information about 'Studio Sneak Peek', call (201) 568-5608 or contact [email protected] Complete details will appear on the application site, https://artsbergenstudiosneakpeek.artcall.org, on February 5.

About NNJCF

Founded in 1998, the Northern New Jersey Community Foundation (NNJCF), a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization based in Hackensack, New Jersey, focuses primarily on civic engagement, education, public health, the environment, philanthropy, and the arts. The NNJCF works with local governments, school districts, businesses, non-profit organizations, and citizen groups in Northern New Jersey to improve community life. The Foundation's partners identify and resolve regional problems and opportunities by talking and learning from each other and sharing ideas, best practices, services, and resources.

For additional information, visit the organization's website at www.nnjcf.org. Follow the Foundation on Facebook at Northern NJ Community Foundation/ArtsBergen, Instagram at nnjcf, Twitter @NNJCF and YouTube.

About ArtsBergen

ArtsBergen, a Northern New Jersey Community Foundation initiative, is an arts alliance in Bergen County, New Jersey supporting and encouraging creative placemaking, the practice of integrating arts and culture into a neighborhood, town, or region to build community and livability and boost local economy. The initiative's mission is to energize and unify artists and arts organizations and connect the Bergen County community to the arts. For more information, visit www.nnjcf.org/artsbergen/.

Advertisement