Berkshire Valley Golf Course Honored by Golf Channel’s Golf Pass as ‘Top-20 Golf Course’ in New Jersey

Thursday, February 04 2021 @ 02:28 PM EST

Posted in News & Views

(OAK RIDGE, N.J.) – Berkshire Valley Golf Course – the Roger Rulewich-designed gem atop the ridge of Green Pond Mountain in the highlands of northern New Jersey – has been honored by Golf Channel’s Golf Pass for the third straight year as a “Golfers’ Choice: Best Golf Courses in New Jersey.”

The annual Golf Pass Golfers' Choice lists are compiled by analyzing the ratings and analysis submitted by members of its review community. Report cards from trusted and active members are weighted heavier than inactive members. Courses must offer public access and have received at least one assessment to be eligible for the current year's list.



“To be recognized among the best golf courses in a golf-rich state such as New Jersey is extremely humbling,” says Tami Henery, director of golf at Berkshire Valley. “Golf Pass does an outstanding job giving avid players a voice and there is no better compliment than to be lauded by those who play Berkshire the most.”

Berkshire Valley Golf Course

Opened in 2004 and a facility of the Morris County Park Commission, Berkshire Valley Golf Course is one of northern New Jersey’s most beloved modern layouts. The 18-hole public course measures 6,810 yards and encompasses dramatic topography for a rewarding round of golf. The front of the course was carefully carved from a hillside and plays along the cliffs, while the back nine opens up and finishes with its signature 18th hole finishing at the clubhouse. Five sets of tees accommodate players of all skill levels.



More information: https://www.berkshirevalleygc.com/, 973.208.0018.



About Indigo Golf Partners



Dedicated to optimizing all that the sport and business of golf offers, Indigo Golf Partners is one of the largest golf course management companies in the U.S. Headquartered in Reston, Va. with regional offices and teams across America, the company subscribes to a #GolfForEveryone purpose, and owns and operates more than 160 golf courses, country clubs and resorts in 29 states. Leveraging over 30 years of expertise, Indigo Golf Partners specializes in full-service property management as well as assistance in specific segments of the golf business. They include modern-day golf and property maintenance, staffing and training, clubhouse operations, food and beverage, merchandising, golf instruction, marketing, public relations, HOA integration, technology, special events and financial management.



More information: http://www.indigogolf.com, 703.761.1444.

