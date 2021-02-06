Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Saturday, February 06 2021
Saturday, February 06 2021 @ 02:34 PM EST
MOST LIKE IT HOT: STOP & SHOP SURVEY REVEALS FOOD PREFERENCES IN ADVANCE OF THE BIG GAME

Respondents Pass on the Queso; Hot Wings Score Big Points

Purchase, NY – February 3, 2021 – While there aren’t any home teams playing in the Big Game this year, a recent survey commissioned by Stop & Shop found those on the East Coast will still be watching (70%). And while viewing parties will be small, with only 17% of respondents planning to invite people outside their household, snacks will still be in abundance.

Additional highlights of Stop & Shop’s Game Day Survey included:

·         49% of those surveyed preferred bone-in wings, compared to 39% who preferred boneless. With or without bones, 61% want them hot and spicy.

·         Blue cheese beat ranch 44% vs. 33%.

·         Respondents said no to queso, preferring guacamole (47%) and then salsa (25%).

·         Plain was the potato chip of choice (30%), followed closely by sour cream & onion (29%), salt & vinegar (20%) and BBQ (16%).

·         To make it easy, 43% of football fans said they’re planning to do a mix of home-cooking and take out.

With more than 400 locations across the Northeast, plus convenient options for Delivery & Pickup, Stop & Shop can help you get Big Game ready. Visit www.stopandshop.com for game day meal prep ideas and inspiration, and to learn more about how Stop & Shop makes entertaining easy.

About Stop & Shop

A neighborhood grocer for more than 100 years, today’s Stop & Shop is refreshed, reenergized, and inspired, delivering new conveniences for customers. Committed to helping its communities enjoy better food and better lives, Stop & Shop has a longstanding history of giving back to the neighborhoods it serves with a focus on fighting hunger and pediatric cancer care and research. The Stop & Shop Supermarket Company LLC is an Ahold Delhaize USA Company and employs nearly 58,000 associates and operates over 400 stores throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey. To learn more about Stop & Shop, visit stopandshop.com. 
