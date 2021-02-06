MOST LIKE IT HOT: STOP & SHOP SURVEY REVEALS FOOD PREFERENCES IN ADVANCE OF THE BIG GAME by

Thursday, February 04 2021 @ 02:33 PM EST

Respondents Pass on the Queso; Hot Wings Score Big Points

Purchase, NY – February 3, 2021 – While there aren’t any home teams playing in the Big Game this year, a recent survey commissioned by Stop & Shop found those on the East Coast will still be watching (70%). And while viewing parties will be small, with only 17% of respondents planning to invite people outside their household, snacks will still be in abundance.

Additional highlights of Stop & Shop’s Game Day Survey included:

· 49% of those surveyed preferred bone-in wings, compared to 39% who preferred boneless. With or without bones, 61% want them hot and spicy.

· Blue cheese beat ranch 44% vs. 33%.

· Respondents said no to queso, preferring guacamole (47%) and then salsa (25%).

· Plain was the potato chip of choice (30%), followed closely by sour cream & onion (29%), salt & vinegar (20%) and BBQ (16%).

· To make it easy, 43% of football fans said they’re planning to do a mix of home-cooking and take out.

