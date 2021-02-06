Valley Recognized For Best Practices in Respiratory Care by

Thursday, February 04 2021 @ 02:43 PM EST

Posted in News & Views

RIDGEWOOD, New Jersey – February 3, 2021 – The Valley Hospital has been recognized with the 2021-2022 American Association for Respiratory Care (AARC) Apex Recognition Award for their continued best practices and promotion of patient safety in respiratory care.

“Valley is once again proud to have been recognized with the Apex Recognition Award,” said Audrey Meyers, President and Chief Executive Officer, The Valley Hospital and Valley Health System. “The Apex Recognition Award reflects the high-quality care our respiratory therapists and team members provide, and all of us at Valley are extremely honored to be a part of the small elite group of organizations that receive this award.”

The AARC Apex Recognition Award was developed in 2017 as a way for the AARC Board to recognize respiratory care departments that demonstrate high-quality care. The award includes three categories for recognition: acute care hospitals, long-term care facilities and home medical equipment (HME) companies.

The award program distinguishes facilities for their commitment to excellence in professional development, evidence-based care, patient safety, patient satisfaction and quality improvement.

Valley previously received the AARC Apex Recognition Award for the year 2019-2020. Before that, Valley was a recipient of AARC’s former Quality Respiratory Care Recognition award for 14 consecutive years.

About the AARC

Founded in 1947, the American Association of Respiratory Care (AARC) is the leading national and international professional association for respiratory care. The AARC encourages and promotes professional excellence, advances the science and practice of respiratory care, and advocates for patients, their families, the public, the profession, and the respiratory therapist. Supporting more than 47,000 members worldwide, the AARC is a not-for-profit professional association headquartered in Irving, TX. Learn more at www.aarc.org.

