NAI James E. Hanson’s Lizzack and Horning Ink Two Medical Office Leases in Glen Rock, N.J. by

Tuesday, February 09 2021 @ 03:42 PM EST

Posted in News & Views

Glen Rock, N.J. (February 8, 2021) - NAI James E. Hanson, the largest New Jersey-based full-service independent commercial real estate firm, announces it has negotiated two leases for medical office space on Harristown Road in Glen Rock, N.J.

The leases include 5,490 square feet for Eye Care Associates of NJ, LLC at 65 Harristown Road and 3,221 square feet for Progressive Spine & Orthopedics, LLC at 208 Harristown Road. NAI James E. Hanson’s Team Lizzack-Horning led by Darren Lizzack, MSRE, and Randy Horning, MSRE, represented the tenant, Eye Care Associates of NJ, LLC in the transaction with the landlord, 333 Realty, LLC in the transaction at 65 Harristown Road. Team Lizzack-Horning also represented the tenant, Progressive Spine & Orthopedics, LLC in the transaction with the landlord, 208 Glen Rock Associates, LLC, in the transaction at 208 Harristown Road.

Touting easy access to Route 208 as well as proximity to Route 287, the Garden State Parkway and Routes 80 and 20, 65 Harristown Road is a three-story, 63,060-square-foot office building situated in a corporate park-like setting that is just fifteen minutes from New York City. Featuring a three-story entry atrium, elevators and ample parking, the property also boasts upgraded interiors and lots of natural light from an abundance of windows throughout. Previously located in Elmwood Park, Eye Care Associates of NJ, LLC recognized the attentive, on-site management from 333 Realty LLC coupled with the property’s strategic location and upgraded tenant interiors made 65 Harristown Road an attractive location to relocate its operations and establish a new, state-of-the-art ophthalmology practice.

Often referred to as the Bank of America Building, 208 Harristown Road is an iconic, four-story corporate office complex located on the corner of Route 208 and Harristown Road. The 99,508-square-foot property features a prime location with high visibility from Route 208 and offers easy accessibility to Routes 4, 17 and 20. In addition to a premier location, 208 Harristown Road boasts recent substantial capital improvements and newly added amenities including a fitness center, café and conference center as well as attentive, high quality management services provided by 333 Realty, LLC. Specializing in chiropractic and sports rehabilitation medicine, Progressive Spine & Orthopedics, LLC recognized 208 Harristown Road’s superior accessibility and visibility made it an ideal location to open its eighth location in New Jersey.

“Visibility and accessibility are more vital than ever for independent practitioners searching for new medical office spaces in today’s market, whether they are relocating or expanding their operations,” said Lizzack. “These two transactions on Harristown Road underscore the fact that well-located and well-maintained assets continue to drive leasing activity among medical office users, who still require physical spaces in order to provide quality care to their current and future patients.”

Founded in 2014, Team Lizzack-Horning is an expert brokerage team that specializes in healthcare, office and investment property transactions. Leveraging a holistic and analytical approach to working with clients, Team Lizzack-Horning’s expertise and experience is augmented by a trusted network of real estate service providers, like GWG, that help clients of any size navigate an increasingly complex healthcare real estate transaction process. Together, the team has successfully closed more than 100 deals over the past five years. The team’s expertise in healthcare transactions has also earned it a spot on GlobeSt. Real Estate Forum’s Influencers in Healthcare list for the last two consecutive years.

About NAI James E. Hanson

Since 1955, NAI James E. Hanson has been a leading independent full-service brokerage commercial real estate and property management firm serving a diverse client list. NAI Hanson offers its clients strategic solutions and provides comprehensive value-added services such as office, industrial and retail brokerage, investment sales, land sales, management, government services and financing expertise.

NAI Hanson is also one of the original members of NAI Global, an international commercial real estate network with over 375 offices spanning the globe. For more information on NAI James E. Hanson, contact William C. Hanson, SIOR, at the company’s Teterboro office at 201-488-5800 or visit www.naihanson.com.

