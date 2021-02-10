STOP & SHOP VALENTINE'S DAY SURVEY REVEALS LOVE IS STILL IN THE AIR by

Tuesday, February 09 2021 @ 03:51 PM EST

Posted in News & Views

Findings Highlight Preferences for Chocolates, Flowers, and Dinner Plans

Purchase, NY - February 9, 2021 – While the persistence of the COVID-19 pandemic may have some feeling bitter, a recent survey from Stop & Shop found that this Valentine’s Day will be nothing but sweet with 67% of respondents stating they will still celebrate the holiday. The survey also found that love birds won’t be going big with gifts this year - and they will be staying home.

Highlights of Stop & Shop’s Valentine’s Day survey include:

90% of those surveyed cited they will not give big gifts but will opt for something small like flowers and a card.

70% will be staying home to celebrate with a home-cooked meal (42%) or takeout (28%).

While all chocolate is good (minus the 2% of respondents who said they don’t care for any chocolate), dark chocolate edged out milk chocolate as the preferred varietal – 43% vs 40%.

When it comes to the classic conversation heart candies, 60% said they like them while 40% find them gross.

Roses are still indeed red with more than half of the respondents (53%) preferring them over other flowers such as orchids (15%) and tulips (13%).

Stop & Shop has something for every Valentine – from everything you need to make a romantic dinner at home, to cupcake bouquets and floral arrangements for all budgets. Visit www.stopandshop.com/pages/valentines-day for recipes and inspiration such as our red velvet love bugs.

