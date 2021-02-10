FRONTLINE MEDICAL PROFESSIONAL FINDS PERFECT WORK/HOME BALANCE by

HOBOKEN, NJ – As a frontline medical professional, Colin Denney is an important part of the backbone in the fight against COVID-19. Mr. Denney completed his Physician’s Assistant program in Providence, Rhode Island just as the coronavirus was taking hold in March 2020 and quickly received a job offer at a hospital in Newark, NJ.

While a fast move to New Jersey was imperative to immediately join his fellow healthcare workers as the pandemic grew, finding the right home and community was also extremely important. When not at the hospital, Mr. Denney also volunteers to conduct contact tracing of coronavirus, making a functional work-from-home space and top-notch amenities a high priority in any new apartment.

Joined by his girlfriend, Mr. Denney focused his search primarily on Hudson County, NJ with some consideration given to New York City. Hoboken, located less than 10 miles from Newark, was the top choice unless an apartment building in Jersey City or Manhattan stood out.

“My girlfriend previously lived on Washington Street,” Mr. Denney said. “While we love Hoboken, we’re are also at the age now where we want a tamed place to live, while still enjoying the convenience and lure of city life.”

Enter 7 Seventy House, an upscale collection of 424 rental homes on Hoboken’s more peaceful, suburban-like western edge. The couple had looked at other rental communities such as Avalon, 1000 Jefferson and the Artisan, but found 7 Seventy House provided a higher level of luxury homes and more modern amenities at a similar price. What’s more, 7 Seventy House is a newly constructed building, lessening the concern of living in a home previously occupied and providing a strong sense of safety and comfort.

The 14-story building offers a collection of spacious and well-designed studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and a contemporary amenity package filled with plenty of private outdoor areas and gardens and public open space.

“Having the option to go outside of the apartment and utilize amenities, while still remaining safe was very important to us,” Mr. Denney noted. “All of the spaces are clean and well-maintained. We have everything we need for a live/work/play lifestyle wrapped up into one comprehensive package.”

Developed by Bijou Properties and partner Intercontinental Real Estate Corporation, 7 Seventy House has been perfectly positioned to tap into the increasing number of renters seeking a more sophisticated urban lifestyle. As a result, nearly 90% of its homes have been leased as the building appeals tremendously to professional singles and couples and young families not quite ready to flee to New Jersey suburbs, but also wanting to avoid crowds and congestions of city living. The building stands at the rear of the 7th and Jackson Park, which features a public plaza with step seating and a tilted lawn panel, large plaza to accommodate vendors and seasonal markets, a children’s playground, a one-acre green space designed for active and passive recreation uses and a state-of-the-art 6,835 square-foot community gymnasium.

“While much of the talk is about renters moving to suburban locales, we’re still seeing a large number who can’t pull themselves away from the excitement and convenience of urban living,” says Jaqueline Urgo, President of The Marketing Directors, the exclusive marketing and leasing agent for 7 Seventy House. “7 Seventy House offers the best of both worlds. It’s near the heart of Hoboken dynamic scene of restaurants, but also tucked away in a serene location near the Palisades Cliffs.”

Apartments at 7 Seventy House boast open floor plans with red oak engineered wood floors and expansive windows that bathe the homes in natural light. Kitchens boast Quartz countertops, white ceramic tile backsplashes, custom cabinetry, and a premium GE stainless-steel appliance package, with in residence Bosch washer and dryers. Luxury baths are outfitted with grey mineral stone tile and Kohler fixtures. Monthly rents start from the $2,300s, with incentives that include up to three months free rent.

The landmark Marchetto Higgins Stieve Architects (MHS Architects)-designed building features a 14-story high rise tower with multiple terraced setbacks, a glass and brick exterior and a distinctive columned entryway.

Enhancing resident lifestyle at 7 Seventy House is a complete package of resort-style amenities, including a penthouse pool and roof deck with lounge seating, expansive amenity deck with BBQ stations, multiple outdoor gardens, bocce ball court, state-of-the-art multi-level gym, play room, game room, indoor bike storage, on-site dog park, dog grooming room, alcove with co-working lounge and coffee station and a conference room with access to an outdoor lounge with a fire pit. The amenity spaces are strategically located on multiple floors with views that include the Manhattan skyline.

Beyond the private amenities, 7 Seventy House will offer services that include a 24-hour attended lobby, Hello Alfred concierge service and covered parking. There is also approximately 25,000 square feet of ground floor retail space that will serve residents and the Hoboken community.

Closer to home, there is a wide range of services and cultural attractions available in the Monroe Center, the premier arts and business community in Hoboken, which boasts artist studios, children’s activities, fitness facilities, eateries and much more. 7 Seventy House was also developed in conjunction with a two-acre public resiliency park right outside the building.

For more information, please visit the building’s website at www.7SeventyHouse.com or call 201-795-0770.

About Bijou Properties

Founded in 1999 in Hoboken, N.J., Bijou Properties is an award-winning owner, operator, and developer of the highest quality green development along the Hudson waterfront. A recognized leader in sustainable development, Bijou Properties created New Jersey’s first LEED gold residential high-rise, first LEED platinum mid-rise, and first Passive House multi-family building. A developer that prides itself on building livable neighborhoods, projects have included new parks and pedestrian plazas, a public gymnasium, charter school, non-profit theater space, and unique commercial tenants including a rock-climbing gym, independent bookstore and culinary studio.

About Intercontinental Real Estate Corporation

Intercontinental Real Estate Corporation is an SEC Registered Investment Adviser with decades long experience in real estate investment, finance, development, construction management and asset management. Since 1959, Intercontinental and its affiliates have managed, developed, or owned collectively over $14 billion in real estate property. Today, Intercontinental manages a real estate portfolio of approximately $10 billion for its clients. The Intercontinental portfolio is diversified both by robust property mix and by geography. Fund strategies actively seek opportunities to invest in both Core and Core-Plus properties, as well as in Value-Add operating properties and development projects.

About The Marketing Directors

