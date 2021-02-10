Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Wednesday, February 10 2021
Wednesday, February 10 2021 @ 05:54 AM EST
Valley Welcomes New Director of Security and Public Safety.

RIDGEWOOD, NJ — Charles (Chip) Gilgen has joined Valley Health System as the Director of Security and Public Safety. His appointment was effective January 25.

Mr. Gilgen has over 30 years of experience in law enforcement. Prior to joining Valley, he was with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, where he most recently served as Assistant Special Agent in Charge, New York Office.

His strong investigative, organizational and leadership skills were recognized by the FBI’s Medal of Excellence and two accommodations from the United States Attorney’s Office. Mr. Gilgen’s areas of expertise include counterintelligence and counterespionage investigations, economic espionage, insider threat investigations, and physical security. 

