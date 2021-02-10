Critical Blood Drive Due to Coronavirus by

Tuesday, February 09 2021 @ 03:56 PM EST

Posted in News & Views

With schools closed and most businesses having employees work from home remotely, we need your help to ensure that there is a safe and ample blood supply in our communities.

You Must Register to Donate

A Blood Drive will be held on Monday February 15, 2021 from 11 am to 6 pm.

Sponsor

Paramus EMS

Paramus Police Department

Paramus Volunteer Ambulance Corp

One Jockish Square West

Paramus, NJ 07652

To Register:

https://donor.cbsblood.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/53344

Hospitals are in urgent need and are requesting units of blood daily!!!

With school districts closed and many companies implementing work from home we need you!!!

Vitalant, supplying local hospitals in New Jersey and New York is asking everyone do their part, roll up their sleeves and donate blood!

These hospitals have patients that continually require blood and/or blood products for the following: Open Heart Surgery, Trauma, Leukemia, Burn Victims, Automobile Accident victims and more!

All donors will receive free health screenings including:

Iron, Cholesterol, Blood Pressure, Temperature, Hemoglobin, Pulse Rate & Blood Type!!!

**Free juice, cookies, crackers and/or pretzels will be provided to all blood donors

Advertisement