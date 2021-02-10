Critical Blood Drive Due to Coronavirus
With schools closed and most businesses having employees work from home remotely, we need your help to ensure that there is a safe and ample blood supply in our communities.
You Must Register to Donate
A Blood Drive will be held on Monday February 15, 2021 from 11 am to 6 pm.
Sponsor
Paramus EMS
Paramus Police Department
Paramus Volunteer Ambulance Corp
One Jockish Square West
Paramus, NJ 07652
To Register:
https://donor.cbsblood.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/53344
Hospitals are in urgent need and are requesting units of blood daily!!!
With school districts closed and many companies implementing work from home we need you!!!
Vitalant, supplying local hospitals in New Jersey and New York is asking everyone do their part, roll up their sleeves and donate blood!
These hospitals have patients that continually require blood and/or blood products for the following: Open Heart Surgery, Trauma, Leukemia, Burn Victims, Automobile Accident victims and more!
All donors will receive free health screenings including:
Iron, Cholesterol, Blood Pressure, Temperature, Hemoglobin, Pulse Rate & Blood Type!!!
**Free juice, cookies, crackers and/or pretzels will be provided to all blood donorsPLEASE HELP DURING THIS URGENT TIME OF NEED!!
What's Related