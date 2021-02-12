Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Friday, February 12 2021 @ 03:44 PM EST
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Friday, February 12 2021 @ 03:44 PM EST
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Northern New Jersey Post Offices Observing Presidents Day

NORTHERN NJ – Only Priority Mail Express will be delivered and all Northern New Jersey Post Offices will be closed on Monday, February 15, 2021, in observance of the Presidents Day federal holiday. Normal mail delivery, collections, and retail / customer service operations will resume on Tuesday, February 16.

Customers with questions or comments about their mail service can call toll-free 1-800-ASK-USPS (1-800-275-8777) or send an e-mail to the Postal Service by clicking on Contact Us at the bottom of the USPS.com homepage and following the prompts.

The Postal Service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

