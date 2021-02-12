OVER 100 LEASES SIGNED AT 100 HOUSE IN JERSEY CITY by

JERSEY CITY, NJ, February 10th, 2021 – One of Hudson County’s most newsworthy rental programs is taking place at 100 House in Jersey City where more than 100 leases have been signed at the 137-home luxury community. The notable milestone was achieved in large part due to high velocity since the start of 2021, with over 50 leases signed in the past few weeks alone.

The robust activity has pushed the upscale building near the 80% leased mark since its early October launch, according to The Marketing Directors, the exclusive marketing and leasing agent for 100 House.

“The New Year typically brings a new energy to the market with renters taking a fresh outlook that often includes a new, luxury apartment,” says Jacqueline Urgo, President of The Marketing Directors. “That is certainly the case this year as the COVID-19 pandemic has many more reevaluating their wants and deciding now is the time to upgrade their lifestyle in a modern, highly-amenitized building. 100 House is the perfect choice with contemporary and large homes ideal for remote work, a world-class amenity package that includes ample outdoor space, and a desirable location near the downtowns of Hoboken and Jersey City.”

Developed by BNE Real Estate Group, Hoboken Brownstone Company and McKinney Properties, 100 House features spacious studio, one and two-bedroom homes, a full suite of amenities and a desirable location that is tucked slightly away from the more hectic downtown scene, but still near PATH trains and NY Waterway ferry service into Manhattan. Monthly rents at the building start from the mid-$1,800s with new, limited-time incentives that offer a better value than ever before.

Stylish apartments feature nine-foot ceilings, plank flooring, white quartz countertops in designer kitchens and baths, espresso cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, gas ranges and side-by-side refrigerators, wine racks and an in-home washer/dryer. Select residences offer private outdoor space.

100 House offers a full suite of must-see amenities designed for fun, relaxation, and a healthy dose of indulgence. Spread throughout an impressive 35,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor spaces, the envy-inducing amenities include an elegant lobby lounge with coffee bar, resident lounge with screening room, game lounge, bowling alley, sports simulator, and a fully equipped fitness center with virtual exercise programs. Those working from home will appreciate co-working spaces with private offices, and the pet-friendly building features a dog spa. For much-needed outdoor space, a sprawling second-floor sun terrace boasts a private barbeque area and dining areas, outdoor bar, games, and lounge seating. Additional conveniences include Amazon package lockers, complimentary shuttle service to the Hoboken PATH Station, covered onsite parking, a dedicated Lyft spot and nearby Citi Bikes.

100 House residents will also have access to shared amenities located in its sister building next door at The Enclave, including a rooftop heated pool, private poolside cabanas, fireside seating, and more.

100 House provides easy access to some of New Jersey’s most dynamic downtown centers. Within minutes, residents can enjoy all that Hoboken and downtown Jersey City have to offer. The building is also convenient to the New Jersey Turnpike extension for an easy commute into north and central New Jersey. Closer to home, there’s Viaquenti Academy, a bilingual pre-school; and Art House Productions, a non-profit that will include a 99-seat black box theatre – all located just blocks away.

