Valley Earns CEO Cancer Gold Standard Re-Accreditation by

Tuesday, February 16 2021 @ 01:09 PM EST

Posted in News & Views

RIDGEWOOD, New Jersey, February 15, 2021 – Valley Health System has once again earned CEO Cancer Gold Standard accreditation by the CEO Roundtable on Cancer for maintaining a strong commitment to the health of its employees. Valley has held this accreditation since 2013.

The CEO Roundtable on Cancer, a nonprofit organization of CEOs founded by former President George H.W. Bush, developed the CEO Cancer Gold Standard to recognize employers for taking exceptional health and wellness measures on behalf of their employees and family members.

In order to achieve this accreditation, an employer must establish programs that work to fight cancer among its employees in five areas including: prevention through maintaining a tobacco-free workplace; promoting healthy lifestyles through nutrition and physical activity; offering health insurance options that provide screening and early detection, as well as access to clinical trials; increasing employee awareness of these programs; and supporting the needs of cancer survivors in the workplace.

“Valley is proud to be recognized once again for providing high quality, cancer-prevention services and programs to our employees,” said Audrey Meyers, President and CEO, Valley Health System and The Valley Hospital. “This re-accreditation reflects our priority on making wellness an integral part of Valley Health System's culture.”

For more information on the CEO Cancer Gold Standard and the accreditation process, please visit www.CancerGoldStandard.org.

