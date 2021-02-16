Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Tuesday, February 16 2021 @ 10:24 PM EST
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Tuesday, February 16 2021 @ 10:24 PM EST
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

NAI James E. Hanson Negotiates Sale of 15,390-Square-Foot Bank Building in Hasbrouck Heights, N.J.

Hasbrouck Heights, N.J. (February 16, 2021) - NAI James E. Hanson, the largest New Jersey-based full-service independent commercial real estate firm, announces it has negotiated a sale of vacant 15,390-square-foot bank building at 181 Boulevard in Hasbrouck Heights, N.J. NAI James E. Hanson’s Joan Cenicola and John Schilp represented the seller in the transaction with Bogota Savings Bank.

Centrally located in the heart of Hasbrouck Heights, 181 Boulevard boasts a highly visible and prominent position on the corner of Boulevard and Walter Avenue with ample dedicated customer parking.  The two-story building’s prior usage is ideally suited to Bogota Savings Bank’s needs as it searched for a location that could serve as its new corporate headquarters as well as a bank branch.

“While the retail market continues to be challenging, our relationships in the Bergen County market provide us with the insights and contacts needed to close deals for a range of property types,” said Cenicola. “We were pleased to work collaboratively to help our client sell their space to a community-based bank.

To stay connected with NAI James E. Hanson and for updates on the latest transactions and news, please follow NAI Hanson on Facebook (www.facebook.com/NAIHanson), Twitter (@NAI_Hanson), and LinkedIn (www.linkedin.com/company/nai-james-e-hanson).

About NAI James E. Hanson

Since 1955, NAI James E. Hanson has been a leading independent full-service brokerage commercial real estate and property management firm serving a diverse client list. NAI Hanson offers its clients strategic solutions and provides comprehensive value-added services such as office, industrial and retail brokerage, investment sales, land sales, management, government services and financing expertise.

NAI Hanson is also one of the original members of NAI Global, an international commercial real estate network with over 375 offices spanning the globe. For more information on NAI James E. Hanson, contact William C. Hanson, SIOR, at the company’s Teterboro office at 201-488-5800 or visit www.naihanson.com.

  • NAI James E. Hanson Negotiates Sale of 15,390-Square-Foot Bank Building in Hasbrouck Heights, N.J.
Recent News
