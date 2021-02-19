Generous Gift from Kahan S. Dhillon, Jr. and Emergent Medical Solutions, LLC by

to Hackensack Meridian Health Foundation is Symbol of Hope

EDISON, NJ – February 19, 2021 – Hackensack Meridian Health Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Hackensack Meridian Health, the largest, most comprehensive and integrated health care network in New Jersey, is proud to announce a lead sponsorship gift of $100,000 from Kahan S. Dhillon, Jr., and Emergent Medical Solutions (EMS) in support of Hackensack Meridian Health Foundation’s network-wide event planned for the fall of 2021.

“We are grateful that Kahan was able to visit Hackensack Meridian Health’s corporate office in Edison to present this generous gift,” said Joyce P. Hendricks, president and chief development officer, Hackensack Meridian Health Foundation. “We are so thankful for this tremendous show of support, despite the many unknowns that we face because of the ongoing pandemic. This incredibly kind gift displays confidence in our health care system and our vaccination efforts and brings us hope that we will soon be able to return to normal, gathering together in person for our planned signature network-wide event.”

“EMS and I are honored to support Hackensack Meridian Health Foundation with this gift, as I have been touched by the people and work of this leading health care company,” said Kahan S. Dhillon, Jr., chairman and CEO, Emergent Medical Solutions, a medical solutions firm specializing in delivering PPE to commercial clients in industry-leading quality, quantities, speed and reliability. “Although Hackensack Meridian Health was significantly impacted by the first wave of COVID-19, the network’s leaders and health care heroes never faltered through the numerous challenges brought on by the virus. We were so impressed by the network’s leadership, and the care its teams provided, that it inspired us to make this gift towards the foundation’s next network-wide event. We know that even if we can’t gather in person, that these funds will be used to support Hackensack Meridian Health after what has been a most difficult 2020 and start of 2021. We look forward to continuing to support Hackensack Meridian Health and strengthening our partnership, as there has never been a time in modern history where such support was more imperative. My personal belief is, whether as humans or corporations, we are measured most greatly by the impact we have on the lives of others. We are hopeful that we will be able to gather in person and that this gift inspires others organization to lend their support to this event and great health care network.”

Due to the ongoing battle with COVID-19, no date or location has yet been selected for this special event, which will bring Hackensack Meridian Health and its many supporters together for a signature fundraising event. The annual network-wide celebration is the largest fundraising event of the year, raising significant funding for strategic initiatives that enhance patient care, fund medical education, advance research, provide state-of-the-art equipment and assist team members in need.

To support the Hackensack Meridian Health Foundation network-wide celebration, please contact Michelle Casserly, executive director of strategic events, Hackensack Meridian Health Foundation, at [email protected] or 848-444-3275.



ABOUT HACKENSACK MERIDIAN HEALTH

Hackensack Meridian Health is a leading not-for-profit health care organization that is the largest, most comprehensive and truly integrated health care network in New Jersey, offering a complete range of medical services, innovative research and life-enhancing care.

Hackensack Meridian Health comprises 17 hospitals from Bergen to Ocean counties, which includes three academic medical centers – Hackensack University Medical Center in Hackensack, Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, JFK Medical Center in Edison; two children’s hospitals - Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital in Hackensack, K. Hovnanian Children’s Hospital in Neptune; nine community hospitals – Bayshore Medical Center in Holmdel, Mountainside Medical Center in Montclair, Ocean Medical Center in Brick, Palisades Medical Center in North Bergen, Pascack Valley Medical Center in Westwood, Raritan Bay Medical Center in Old Bridge, Raritan Bay Medical Center in Perth Amboy, Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank, and Southern Ocean Medical Center in Manahawkin; a behavioral health hospital – Carrier Clinic in Belle Mead; and two rehabilitation hospitals - JFK Johnson Rehabilitation Institute in Edison and Shore Rehabilitation Institute in Brick.

Additionally, the network has more than 500 patient care locations throughout the state which include ambulatory care centers, surgery centers, home health services, long-term care and assisted living communities, ambulance services, lifesaving air medical transportation, fitness and wellness centers, rehabilitation centers, urgent care centers and physician practice locations. Hackensack Meridian Health has more than 36,000 team members, and 7,000 physicians and is a distinguished leader in health care philanthropy, committed to the health and well-being of the communities it serves.

The network’s notable distinctions include having four of its hospitals are among the top hospitals in New Jersey for 2020-21, according to U.S. News & World Report. Additionally, the health system has more top-ranked hospitals than any system in New Jersey. Children’s Health is again ranked a top provider of pediatric health care in the United States and earned top 50 rankings in the annual U.S. News’ 2020-21 Best Children’s Hospitals report. Other honors include consistently achieving Magnet® recognition for nursing excellence from the American Nurses Credentialing Center and being named to Becker’s Healthcare’s “150 Top Places to Work in Healthcare/2019” list.

The Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine, the first private medical school in New Jersey in more than 50 years, welcomed its first class of students in 2018 to its On3 campus in Nutley and Clifton. The Hackensack Meridian Center for Discovery and Innovation (CDI), housed in a fully renovated state-of-the-art facility, seeks to translate current innovations in science to improve clinical outcomes for patients with cancer, infectious diseases and other life-threatening and disabling conditions.

Additionally, the network partnered with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to find more cures for cancer faster while ensuring that patients have access to the highest quality, most individualized cancer care when and where they need it.

