College Staff Weathers Storm
PARAMUS, N.J. – Unrelenting winter weather complicated Bergen Community College operations during late 2020 and early 2021 with snow and ice seemingly piling up every few days.But thanks to the efforts of the College’s dedicated facilities, buildings and grounds and public safety staff, Bergen roads, walkways and entryways remained clear - allowing students, faculty and staff to safely navigate the campus. In recognition of their efforts, President Eric. M. Friedman, Ph.D., (pictured with Public Safety Officer John Rizer) sponsored a “day of thanks” Feb. 24 for the frontline staff workers that featured bagels and coffee in the morning and sandwiches and chips in the afternoon. In a sign of the times, all attendees followed best practices regarding the COVID-19 pandemic by social distancing, wearing face masks and receiving individually boxed meals. Though the majority of Bergen classes and operations remain in a remote environment due to the COVID-19 pandemic, approximately 100 Bergen employees continue to work on campus to support on-ground operations.
Based in Paramus, Bergen Community College (www.bergen.edu), a public two-year coeducational college, enrolls more than 13,000 students at locations in Paramus, the Philip Ciarco Jr. Learning Center in Hackensack and Bergen Community College at the Meadowlands in Lyndhurst. The College offers associate degree, certificate and continuing education programs in a variety of fields. More students graduate from Bergen than any other community college in the state.
