Valley’s Radiology Oncology Department Earns Re-Accreditation

PARAMUS, New Jersey, February 26, 2021 — The Radiation Oncology Department at Valley-Mount Sinai Comprehensive Cancer Care has been re-accredited for a three-year term by the American College of Radiology (ACR) as the result of a recent review.

The ACR seal of accreditation represents the highest level of quality and patient safety. It is awarded only to facilities meeting specific Practice Guidelines and Technical Standards developed by ACR after a peer-review evaluation by board-certified radiation oncologists and medical physicists who are experts in the field.

Valley-Mount Sinai Comprehensive Cancer Care, a partnership with the Mount Sinai Health System, provides comprehensive, patient-centered cancer care in northern New Jersey. Valley offers state-of-the-art treatment options for oncology patients, including advanced diagnostic technology, minimally invasive surgery, chemotherapy, immunotherapy, targeted therapies and radiation oncology, as well as a robust program of inpatient and outpatient supportive services, clinical trials and access to Mount Sinai’s renowned experts in the field of cancer care.

About the American College of Radiology (ACR):

The ACR is a national professional organization serving more than 36,000 diagnostic/interventional radiologists, radiation oncologists, nuclear medicine physicians, and medical physicists with programs focusing on the practice of medical imaging and radiation oncology and the delivery of comprehensive health care services.

Photo Caption: The Department of Radiation Oncology at Valley-Mount Sinai Comprehensive Cancer Care has been re-accredited for a three-year term by the American College of Radiology (ACR) as the result of a recent review. Shown here (left to right) are: Chad DeYoung, M.D., Co-Director of Radiation Oncology; radiation oncologist Thomas Kole, M.D.; and Michael Wesson, M.D., Co-Director of Radiation Oncology.

