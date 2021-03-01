Jessica Hoffman Joins Girl Scouts of Northern New Jersey as Chief Operating Officer by

Riverdale, N.J. – February 25, 2021 – Girl Scouts of Northern New Jersey, the premier leadership development organization for girls in Bergen, Morris, Passaic, Sussex, and northern Warren counties, is pleased to announce that Jessica Hoffman has joined the organization as Chief Operating Officer.

Hoffman brings over 20 years of experience working with children and families in both the for-profit and non-profit sectors with expertise in program development, personnel and volunteer management, and support services for youth-based organizations. In her role as COO, Hoffman will support the vision and mission of the Girl Scouts of Northern New Jersey by providing strategic counsel to its Board of Directors and CEO. Specifically, Hoffman will provide direction on programming to enhance the Girl Scout experience, develop and execute cross-council planning in collaboration with all council departments and focus on recruitment and retention of members and volunteers.

"Jessica’s experience working with children and families coupled with her dynamic skill set will be a tremendous asset to our council as we continue to enhance our programming and provide exciting leadership development opportunities to girls and women across the communities we serve,” said Betty Garger, President and Chief Executive Officer for Girl Scouts of Northern New Jersey. “We welcome Jessica to the Girl Scouts of Northern New Jersey team and look forward to leveraging her expertise to support our mission of building girls of courage, confidence, and character, who make the world a better place.”

“The mission of Girl Scouts of Northern New Jersey is something that resonates with my personal values, and I’m excited for the opportunity to use my professional experiences to help the council continue to grow and thrive,” said Hoffman. “I believe in creating strong teams through support and recognition, and by working alongside them to discover new and innovative ways to strengthen families. I look forward to working with the Girl Scouts of Northern New Jersey team and to making a positive impact on the girls and families across our council.”

Hoffman began her career as a therapist at Reading Specialists in Reading, PA and later served as Assistant Program Manager at Safeguards Foster Care. Prior to joining Girl Scouts of Northern New Jersey, Hoffman worked for over 10 years at Norwescap, a private, nonprofit corporation serving the low-income population in Northwest N.J., where she most recently served as Program Officer and held a position on the Executive Leadership Team tasked with strategic planning and leading the program alignment process for the agency. Hoffman earned her bachelor’s degree in Psychology from the Indiana University of Pennsylvania and is an M.A. Candidate in counseling psychology at Kutztown University.

About Girl Scouts of Northern New Jersey

Girl Scouts is the premier leadership development program for girls. In Girl Scouts, girls discover themselves, connect with others, and take action to create positive change in their own communities.

Girl Scouts of Northern New Jersey serves girls ages 5-18 in 160 municipalities in Bergen, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Northern Warren counties. Girl Scouts of Northern New Jersey serves over 24,000 girls and nearly 13,000 adults for a total membership of over 36,000.

