PepsiCo Renews Tackle Kids Cancer Partnership with Generous Annual Commitment and Retailer Support by

Sunday, February 28 2021 @ 11:32 AM EST

Posted in News & Views

HACKENSACK, NJ – (February 26, 2021) – Hackensack Meridian Health Foundation is pleased to announce that PepsiCo has renewed its partnership with Tackle Kids Cancer, an initiative of the Children’s Cancer Institute at Hackensack Meridian Health that raises money through strategic corporate and community partnerships to support research and patient care. The partnership renewal marks a commitment of a $325,000 annual gift by PepsiCo to Tackle Kids Cancer.

“Through the renewal of this partnership, Tackle Kids Cancer can continue its vital mission - to raise awareness for pediatric cancer, advance critical research and provide compassionate care to our patients and their families here in New Jersey and beyond,’’ said Robert C. Garrett, FACHE, chief executive officer, Hackensack Meridian Health.

The generous contribution supports the Children’s Cancer Institute’s commitment to providing essential clinical care, unique support services and groundbreaking research initiatives to patients and families battling childhood cancer at Hackensack Meridian Children’s Health at Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital and K. Hovnanian Children’s Hospital.

In addition, together with the New York Giants, PepsiCo water brand Aquafina is also making a generous one-time $100,000 donation to benefit research and patient programs at the Children's Cancer Institute, which also includes Giants merchandise, memorabilia and experiences. To celebrate, PepsiCo will display materials promoting the partnership at select retailers throughout New Jersey.

“PepsiCo’s renewed commitment to Tackle Kids Cancer will allow us to continue advancing treatment for pediatric cancer patients and their families throughout New Jersey,” said Alfred P. Gillio, M.D., director, Children’s Cancer Institute, Hackensack Meridian Health. “With their support, the Children’s Cancer Institute has become the only pediatric facility in New Jersey to offer CAR T-Cell Therapy, a revolutionary treatment for leukemia patients. The ongoing participation of corporate partners like PepsiCo will be tremendously valuable going forward.”

Previous initiatives with PepsiCo and Tackle Kids Cancer have helped raise nearly $100,000 to benefit the innovative research and care provided at the Children’s Cancer Institute. These funds have supported the implementation of CAR T-Cell Therapy, the development of a comprehensive neuro-oncology program and the growth of a genomics and precision medicine program. Funds have also supported the expansion of clinical trials to address sarcomas and solid tumors and the development of an onco-fertility program to assist patients in preserving their fertility after treatment. Additional awareness for Tackle Kids Cancer and its mission has also been raised through previous in-store promotions between Inserra Supermarkets and PepsiCo through their Aquafina brand.

“The exciting extension of this partnership signifies PepsiCo’s dedication to supporting our pediatric cancer patients and the efforts of our physicians, nurses and researchers at the Children’s Cancer Institute,” shared Amy Glazer, executive director of development, Hackensack Meridian Children’s Health and Tackle Kids Cancer. “Generous contributions from our corporate partners make the work we are doing possible.”’

Since 2015, Tackle Kids Cancer has raised more than $10 million to support clinical and research programs at the Children’s Cancer Institute. The Children’s Cancer Institute has been named among the top 50 pediatric oncology programs in the country by U.S. News & World Report, and it continues to reach patients and their families throughout New Jersey.

To learn more about Tackle Kids Cancer and how you can support pediatric cancer research and programs, visit www.tacklekidscancer.org or contact Amy Glazer at [email protected]



About Hackensack Meridian Children’s Health

Hackensack Meridian Children’s Health provides the most comprehensive and highest level of quality care to young patients in the state of New Jersey. The children’s network is comprised of two children’s hospitals – Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital at Hackensack University Medical Center in Hackensack and K. Hovnanian Children’s Hospital at Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune – and a large network of pediatric subspecialists and pediatricians. Hackensack Meridian Children’s Health hospitals are the only two in New Jersey to be ranked among the top 50 in the nation for pediatric cancer care by U.S. News and World Report. Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital also ranks among the top 50 in the nation for pediatric neurology and neurosurgery. Visit www.hackensackmerdianhealth.org/kids for more information about Hackensack Meridian Children’s Health.

ABOUT HACKENSACK MERIDIAN HEALTH

Hackensack Meridian Health is a leading not-for-profit health care organization that is the largest, most comprehensive and truly integrated health care network in New Jersey, offering a complete range of medical services, innovative research and life-enhancing care.

Hackensack Meridian Health comprises 17 hospitals from Bergen to Ocean counties, which includes three academic medical centers – Hackensack University Medical Center in Hackensack, Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, JFK Medical Center in Edison; two children’s hospitals - Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital in Hackensack, K. Hovnanian Children’s Hospital in Neptune; nine community hospitals – Bayshore Medical Center in Holmdel, Mountainside Medical Center in Montclair, Ocean Medical Center in Brick, Palisades Medical Center in North Bergen, Pascack Valley Medical Center in Westwood, Raritan Bay Medical Center in Old Bridge, Raritan Bay Medical Center in Perth Amboy, Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank, and Southern Ocean Medical Center in Manahawkin; a behavioral health hospital – Carrier Clinic in Belle Mead; and two rehabilitation hospitals - JFK Johnson Rehabilitation Institute in Edison and Shore Rehabilitation Institute in Brick.

Additionally, the network has more than 500 patient care locations throughout the state which include ambulatory care centers, surgery centers, home health services, long-term care and assisted living communities, ambulance services, lifesaving air medical transportation, fitness and wellness centers, rehabilitation centers, urgent care centers and physician practice locations. Hackensack Meridian Health has more than 36,000 team members, and 7,000 physicians and is a distinguished leader in health care philanthropy, committed to the health and well-being of the communities it serves.

The network’s notable distinctions include having four of its hospitals among the top hospitals in New Jersey for 2020-21, according to U.S. News & World Report. Additionally, the health system has more top-ranked hospitals than any system in New Jersey. Children’s Health is again ranked a top provider of pediatric health care in the United States and earned top 50 rankings in the annual U.S. News’ 2020-21 Best Children’s Hospitals report. Other honors include consistently achieving Magnet® recognition for nursing excellence from the American Nurses Credentialing Center and being named to Becker’s Healthcare’s “150 Top Places to Work in Healthcare/2019” list.

The Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine, the first private medical school in New Jersey in more than 50 years, welcomed its first class of students in 2018 to its On3 campus in Nutley and Clifton. The Hackensack Meridian Center for Discovery and Innovation (CDI), housed in a fully renovated state-of-the-art facility, seeks to translate current innovations in science to improve clinical outcomes for patients with cancer, infectious diseases and other life-threatening and disabling conditions.



Additionally, the network partnered with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to find more cures for cancer faster while ensuring that patients have access to the highest quality, most individualized cancer care when and where they need it.

Advertisement