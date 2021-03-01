LEASING NOW UNDERWAY AT THE EDDY IN HARRISON, NJ by

New Development Delivers 310 Apartments and Upscale Amenities to Harrison Waterfront

HARRISON, NJ, February 22, 2021 – Leasing is underway at The Eddy in Harrison, NJ, once again putting this dynamic, transit-oriented town in the spotlight.

Ironstate Development Company and The Pegasus Group have officially debuted the new collection of 310 modern apartments and resort-style amenities along the Harrison waterfront, a rising destination known for its prolific new development activity and charming post-industrial vibe. Residents of The Eddy, which is located at 555 First Street, will enjoy walking-distance access to local retail shops and restaurants and the Harrison PATH station.

Stylishly appointed studio, one-, and two-bedroom residences are now available at monthly rental rates starting from S1,500’s, with up to three months free in grand opening incentives, according to The Marketing Directors, the community’s exclusive marketing and leasing agent. Immediate occupancy is available. Prospective renters can visit www.theeddynj.com for more information and to schedule a private tour.

“We’re thrilled to officially launch our leasing program at The Eddy in a neighborhood that has become a highly-desirable extension of the New Jersey Gold Coast,” said Michael Barry, President and CEO of Ironstate Development Company. “The Eddy was designed to showcase everything that makes the Harrison lifestyle appealing, including compelling value when compared with locations like Jersey City and Hoboken. Renters will appreciate the thoughtfully-designed interior spaces, upscale amenities, and a location that blends waterfront living with access to local shops and services, as well as Manhattan via the PATH system.”

The Eddy continues our collective goal of introducing modern living options to Harrison while respecting the local fabric,” added Richard Miller, a Principal with The Pegasus Group. “We’re confident that our newest offering will once again appeal to professionals and those interested in the New Urbanism lifestyle.”

Designed by Front Studio Architects in collaboration with Minno & Wasko Architects and Planners and BG Studio, The Eddy features a modern industrial aesthetic with an iridescent brick and metal façade. Inside, the residences boast contemporary design with bright, airy living spaces and details such as custom roller shade window treatments. Kitchens include Pearl Jasmine Silestone countertops and backsplashes, custom cabinetry, kitchen islands, Moen® and Kohler sinks and faucets, and stainless-steel Whirlpool® appliances. Bathrooms are adorned with grey oak porcelain tile, multi-function showerheads, and Calcutta Gold Silestone [need to verify] countertops. Each residence also includes in-unit washer & dryer and keyless entry technology. Select residences feature views of the waterfront.

A comprehensive suite of indoor and outdoor amenities is designed to enhance the lifestyle experience. The community’s fitness program provides virtual fitness classes through an app custom tailored to the community, cardio equipment with interactive touch screens and ability to stream your favorite shows, and private trainers available to residents for an additional fee through the app. A yoga/kid’s room caters to children for a portion of the day and functions as a yoga room the rest of the day. The resident lounge features a fireplace, individual workspaces, and an Eddy’s Canteen vending area with coffee and snacks available for purchase. Residents also have access to conference rooms and private workspaces with televisions. The community’s party room is an indoor/outdoor space with televisions and a kitchen inside and BBQ grill outside.

Coveted outdoor recreational space at The Eddy is highlighted by a landscaped courtyard with a pool, multiple seating options, lawn game areas, three gas fire pits with seating, and four BBQ grills. Residents can also relax in the community’s outdoor performance area, a three-tier amphitheater for performances and lounging, or take in a waterfront stroll along Harrison’s Riverwalk. Dog lovers will appreciate the community’s dog run, which overlooks the river and is well equipped with features such as a water fountain and irrigated dog run turf. A dedicated dog wash area is another canine convenience.

Tenant storage cages are available for rent and bike storage is available. The community includes Wi-fi in all common spaces and outdoor areas, a 24/7 monitored lobby, and available onsite parking in an enclosed garage.

“The Eddy captures all of the urban energy and excitement that seems to emanate from the ground up in Harrison,” said Jacqueline Urgo, President of The Marketing Directors. “It is the perfect addition to the neighborhood. Residents will enjoy a lifestyle similar to what you find in Hoboken and downtown Jersey City, but at an enhanced value. We’re excited to open our doors and showcase everything this exceptional community offers.”

Three professionally merchandized homes are available to tour: a studio residence with interior design by Rosalie Nunez, a one-bedroom residence with interior design by Cochineal Design, and a two-bedroom residence with interior design by BG Studio.

The Eddy is the latest community by the Ironstate/Pegasus partnership to open in Harrison, more than a decade after the developers made a commitment to invest heavily in the township and breathe new life into multiple underutilized properties. The developers also built Harrison Station 300, Harrison Station 330, and the Element Harrison-Newark hotel.

For more information on The Eddy and to schedule a private tour of the community’s model homes and amenities, visit www.theeddynj.com or call 973-314-8837.

About Ironstate Development Company

Ironstate Development Company is one of the largest privately held real estate development companies in the Northeast. Based in Hoboken, New Jersey, Ironstate engages in the development and management of large-scale mixed-use projects and has a diverse portfolio of residential and hospitality assets valued at several billion dollars. Additional information on Ironstate Development Company is available on the Company’s website at www.ironstate.net.

About the Pegasus Group

