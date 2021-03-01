TALLEST TOWER IN JERSEY CITY’S JOURNAL SQUARE TO OPEN IN MARCH by

New 68-Story Tower Features 704 Modern Residences, Unparalleled Views and Almost 70,000 Square Feet of Indoor/Outdoor Amenities

JERSEY CITY, NJ – Leasing will launch in March for the second luxury rental tower at Journal Squared, the iconic mixed-use property soaring high above the Jersey City skyline in the historic Journal Square neighborhood.

The new 68-story building -- the tallest of the three-phase development -- will deliver 704 modern apartments, all offering majestic views of the Hudson River, Statue of Liberty, Ellis Island, and downtown Manhattan, to an ultra-convenient location with direct access to the Journal Square Transportation Center. Journal Squared 2 adds almost 70,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor amenities to the Journal Squared community, meaning residents will enjoy nearly 100,000 square feet of shared indoor and outdoor amenities between the two buildings.

Development partners KRE Group and National Real Estate Advisors will debut the new collection of residences following the notable success of Journal Squared’s first phase, a 53-story building with 538 residences that was fully leased in just ten months. The Partnership has once again tapped The Marketing Directors as exclusive marketing and leasing agent.

Designed by HWKN Architects, the new tower will feature a unique mix of studios and micro studios, one, two- and three-bedroom apartments. There is also a collection of one-bedroom homes offering unique den spaces. Initial occupancy is slated for April 1st.

“Journal Squared is the centerpiece of the resurgent Journal Square neighborhood,” said Jonathan Kushner, President of The KRE Group. “The swift lease-up of the development’s first phase demonstrated that it’s not just stakeholders who believe in this area, but residents who want a modern living experience surrounded by the unique cultural and historic charm and commuter convenience that define Journal Square. We’re excited now to expand our offering with a new collection of residences and amenities that will bring even more residents to this dynamic location.”

The new residential interiors at Journal Squared were designed by Christopher Stevens Interiors and feature large format windows that bathe the homes in natural light, lavish bathrooms with Kohler fixtures, and modern kitchens with GE stainless steel appliances, white quartz stone countertops and silver high-gloss cabinets. A limited selection of Penthouse homes on the top two floors is also available with additional designer appointments.

Enhancing the resident experience will be a full suite of indoor and outdoor amenities spread throughout multiple floors, totaling almost 100,000 square feet. Highlights include an outdoor deck with two pools, fire pits and private barbeque stations, multiple lounges and co-working spaces, and a state-of-the-art fitness center with a yoga /group fitness studio leading to an outdoor terrace, an indoor bouldering climbing wall, and a personal training room. The top floor Sky Lounge features banquette seating, large formal dining area, casual lounging and co-working spaces and unparalleled outward views to Manhattan. Resident services and additional conveniences at the property include a 24-hour attended lobby, package concierge, dedicated fenced-in dog park, and an enclosed parking garage.

Residents will also enjoy covered direct access to the Journal Square Transportation Center with rail service to lower and midtown Manhattan, Jersey City, Hoboken, and Newark. NJ TRANSIT and private buses also serve the neighborhood daily, offering residents convenient access to major employment and recreation centers on both sides of the Hudson River without having to depend on their cars.

“Now more than ever, renters want a comprehensive offering of smartly-designed living spaces and thoughtful amenities inside and out,” says Jaqueline Urgo, President of The Marketing Directors. “Journal Squared delivers in every respect.”

When completed, the transformative Journal Squared project will include three high-rise buildings totaling 1,838 rental residences and 36,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space, including the popular café, WHEALTH. A new landscaped pedestrian plaza known as Magnolia Landing, which leads to the adjacent transit hub, opened in 2018 and has been a vibrant addition to the neighborhood, hosting farmers markets, seasonal activities and community events while providing much-needed public open space.

