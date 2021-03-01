WACOAL KICKS OFF THEIR SPRING FIT FOR THE CURE® EVENTS TO SUPPORT THE FIGHT AGAINST BREAST CANCER by

Sunday, February 28 2021 @ 11:40 AM EST

Posted in News & Views

WACOAL DONATES $2 TO SUSAN G. KOMEN®

FOR EVERY COMPLIMENTARY TOUCH-FREE™ BRA CONSULTATION

MARCH 2 – MAY 22

NEW YORK, NY - February 2021 - Wacoal’s commitment to women extends beyond the design studio and into the community where they support the fight against breast cancer through Fit for the Cure®, an initiative that raises money for Susan G. Komen®.

This spring, more than 590 Fit for the Cure® events are taking place in stores across the United States and Canada. To keep everyone safe, Wacoal Fit Experts will be offering Touch-Free™ bra consultations rather than hands-on fittings at these events. Developed using decades of fit experience, these Touch-Free™ bra consultations will help women find their correct size.

For every woman who receives a complimentary Touch-Free™ bra consultation during a Fit for the Cure® event, Wacoal will donate $2 to Susan G. Komen®. Wacoal will donate another $2 for every Wacoal or b.tempt’d bra purchased at the event. No purchase is necessary to receive a bra consultation.

Wacoal’s donations support Komen’s COVID-19 Action Fund, which aids more than 3,000 uninsured or underinsured breast cancer patients every year. To date, Wacoal has donated more than 5.8 million dollars to Susan G. Komen® through Fit for the Cure® (and other related programs) and conducted over 953,000 bra fittings.

It is easier than ever to book an appointment online for a complimentary Touch-Free™ bra consultation at a Fit for the Cure® event.

1. Find an event at fitforthecure.com

2. Select a time

3. Book an appointment

Appointments are recommended but not required. Walk-ins are welcome.

ABOUT FIT FOR THE CURE®

Women can receive a complimentary Touch-Free™ bra consultation with a certified Wacoal Fit Expert at any of the over 590 Fit for the Cure® events taking place March 2 through May 22, 2021. To find an event and book an appointment, go to fitforthecure.com. Wacoal’s one-of-a-kind Fit for the Cure® program provides funds that directly contribute to Susan G. Komen's bold goal to reduce the current number of breast cancer deaths by 50 percent in the United States by 2026. Through Fit for the Cure® and related programs, Wacoal will make a guaranteed aggregate minimum donation of $175,000 to Komen in 2021. Fit for the Cure® is a registered trademark of Susan G. Komen®.

ABOUT WACOAL

Established in 1985, Wacoal is the leading lingerie brand that women trust for fit, quality, and comfort. Wacoal pioneered the art of bra fitting, and today, their Fit Experts help women find the sizes that make them look and feel beautiful. Never satisfied with the status quo, their designers keep a finger on the pulse of the fashion industry and are always looking for new and better ways to deliver bras that meet the expectations of modern women for comfort, quality, and performance. Wacoal’s commitment to women extends beyond the design studio and into the community, where they support the fight against breast cancer through their longstanding partnership with Susan G. Komen®. Shop www.wacoal-america.com/ or follow Wacoal on social for the latest updates: Facebook (@Wacoal) and Instagram (@WacoalAmerica).

ABOUT SUSAN G. KOMEN®

